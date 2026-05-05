5 Best “King-Cut” Prime Rib Dinners at Major Steakhouse Chains

Five steakhouse chains serving large king cut prime rib dinners.

When you’re really hungry…I mean really really hungry, a petite cut of prime rib just won’t cut it. Behold, the royal king cut. Generally weighing in around a pound or over, king cuts of rich, fatty prime rib are sure to leave you stuffed, and with plenty of leftovers. Here are five restaurants where you can get a shockingly massive slice of prime rib.

Lawry’s

Lawry’s serves generous portions of prime rib like their Diamond Jim Brady cut consisting of an extra thick cut, bone in piece of prime rib or the Beef Bowl Double Cut that’s double the size. “I have been coming here since I was 5. I’m 65 now. The prime rib here is euphoric. I get the Diamond Jim Brady cut which is my favorite here at Lawrys. The creamed spinach and mashed potatoes are my go to sides. I can’t wait to return. Our server was Steven who was personable and attentive,” a reviewer said on Yelp.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse serves a one pound portion of their prime rib entrée, consisting of black Angus beef. They give the beef a dry rub before adding a nice sear to the prime rib. When the beef has some color on it, they slow roast it and serve it with their house-made au jus and creamy horseradish sauce.

Outback Steakhouse

At Outback Steakhouse, the slow roasted one pound prime rib will leave you satisfied and with plenty of leftovers for sandwiches. “My prime rib was perfectly seasoned and seared, while remaining tender and medium rare,” on the inside, a customer says

Smith & Wollensky

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At Smith & Wollensky they have a deliciously tender prime rib dinner on the menu that weighs in at a shocking 26 oz. If you’re absolutely famished, or have multiple people to feed, this is a worth it indulgence!

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is easily one of the best chain restaurants, with scratch made items and massive cuts of steak to choose from, not to mention ridiculously inexpensive pricing for what you get. The prime rib that comes in at a whopping 1 pound is slow roasted, perfectly cooked and extremely filling.