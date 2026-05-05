6 Best “Under-$15” Beef Brisket Platters at Leading BBQ Chains

These BBQ chains serve budget-friendly brisket platters under $15.

If you appreciate both meat and BBQ-style cooking, you are already well aware that a good brisket is the ultimate treat. The only way to cook brisket is low and slow, smoking it for hours and hours. It takes a true chef, or more specifically, pitmaster, to really nail the meat. Even if you are on a budget, you can still enjoy it. Here are the 6 best under-$15 brisket platters at leading BBQ chains.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ’s BBQ Brisket is not to be missed. “I’m a huge fan of the brisket sandwich at Mission BBQ. Chain restaurants are not usually my first choice but I’ve found their brisket sandwich perfect to my liking and very consistent,” a Redditor maintains.

Sonny’s BBQ

At Sonny’s BBQ, the brisket is a no-brainer. “I really like their brisket. It’s delicious and filling,” a Yelper says, adding the delicious sauces “help with the flavor.” Another said: “We were visiting from Texas and this is the best BBQ we have ever had. We wished we could have one of everything. ‘Nuff said.” For a little over $15 get the Brisket Grilled Cheese meal, which comes with chopped Brisket queso and melty cheddar cheese stacked on garlic bread with your choice of a drink and side.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit serves up “solid” BBQ meats, especially considering it is a massive chain, according to a Redditor. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly, for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.” Get one-quarter pound of meat for $8 or get a “small” plate with brisket, two sides, and bread for $15.

Famous Dave’s

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Famous Dave’s BBQ is famous for large portion sizes and delicious smoked brisket. One Yelper wrote about it: “OH MY GOODNESS. Literally to DIE FOR! Dave’s BBQ ruined all bbq for me.” Get a one meat platter on the lunch menu for under $15.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque offers an extensive selection of BBQ, including beef brisket. The legendary brisket sandwich, More Cowbell, offers the most bang for the buck, costing under $12. “Award-winning beef brisket, provolone, sautéed peppers and onions, crispy fried onions, and horseradish sauce, all piled high on Texas toast,” the chain writes in the menu description.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is the real deal. “Our barbecued brisket is a truly unique product. All of our barbecue is cooked with 100% hill country live oak wood in a brick pit. Natural gas or electric heat is never used to cook our barbecue, only wood, heat and smoke,” it writes. You can experience it in one of the many plate options, including The Regular Plate served with one Meat, three sides, and a large tea for $11.50, or the two meat platter for $14.15.