These chains serve crispy country-fried steak with rich, classic gravy.

Country-Fried-Steaks are a decadent meal option. A blue-ribbon country-fried steak, also known as a chicken-fried steak, is even better. The dish starts with tenderized cube steak, which is breaded in seasoned flour and egg, then fried until golden, fried chicken style, and served with white gravy. Where can you get the most delicious version if you can’t make it to an authentic Southern diner? Here are 6 restaurant chains serving the best “Blue Ribbon” country fried steaks.

Texas Roadhouse

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The Country Fried Sirloin is a popular order at Texas Roadhouse. The hand-battered, fresh-cut sirloin is fried until crispy and golden, then topped with a made-from-scratch cream gravy. The meal is large, filling, savory, and delicious. “Texas Roadhouse chicken fried steak is miles better than CB, as far as chains go,” one Redditor says. “This is a good one, I’ve had it and it’s pretty nice,” adds another.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s golden crusted chicken-fried steak is another favorite, especially due to the Sawmill creamy gravy. The menu describes it as “tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy” and served with two or three sides plus biscuits or muffins. “Cracker Barrel is actually pretty good,” writes a fan. Another Redditor says it is “delicious,” while a third agrees it’s the best. “Cracker Barrel is usually the first place I think of when I’m jonesing for CFS,” they write.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House is a Texas steakhouse chain offering crispy, well-seasoned, certified-angus chicken-fried steak, hand-breaded and fried to perfection. “Saltgrass is actually pretty good if you want a spot that’s easy,” writes a Redditor. “Yep of the national chains Saltgrass’ CFS is probably the best,” agrees another.

Cheddar’s

Cheddar’s serves a made-from-scratch, hand-breaded country-fried steak that diners return for. One of the things that sets it apart? It is marinated in buttermilk. “I went for my first time last night and it will NOT be my last!! Absolutely wonderful food and service!! I got the Country Fried Steak….perfect!! Our waitress, Pam, was AWESOME!! And I am very critical of service. No complaints!!” one Yelper wrote. “My dinner was the best country fried streak I’ve had and I’ve tried a lot from different places.”

Bob Evans Country Fried Steak

Bob Evans Country Fried Steak is served with rich gravy, mashed potatoes, and green beans. Diners maintain it is one of the best of any chain restaurant. “Honestly, best one I’ve had in awhile was Bob Evans,” wrote one fan.

LongHorn Steakhouse Chicken Fried Steak

If you go to a LongHorn Steakhouse that has Chicken Fried Steak on the menu, order it. The meal, which is huge according to diners, comes with a piece of hand-battered beef topped with country-style white pepper gravy and home-style mashed potatoes. “Too much for one person. It was very very good,” a TripAdvisor reviewer writes.