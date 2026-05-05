5 Best “High-Quality” Steaks at Leading Restaurant Chains, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best casual chain steakhouses for quality steaks and value.

A nice steak dinner is usually seen as an indulgent, pricey, upscale meal reserved for special occasions. But casual chain steakhouses have made it easier to enjoy a quality cut of steak without the fine-dining formality or the high price tag. Here are five casual chain steakhouses, according to chefs, that deliver a satisfying steakhouse experience.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

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Saltgrass Steakhouse has 96 locations across the U.S. and offers bold, Texas-style steaks, hearty sides, and a reliable steakhouse experience that’s satisfying without being overly formal or expensive. “Saltgrass brings a slightly more elevated Western feel while still keeping prices reasonable,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Known for its Certified Angus Beef and bold seasoning, it offers great flavor and quality without the premium price tag of upscale steakhouses.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is loved for its flavorful steaks, signature menu items, and a consistent casual dining experience that feelslike a treat without the fine-dining price tag. It’s a go-to for Chef Christos Bisiotis, Founder of Terpsi Hospitality. [I love] “Outback for the price range, plus they offer some great steak selections,” he says. “They’re also always super friendly at the door.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is known for delivering a reliable, grill-focused steakhouse experience with strong flavor and good value in a casual setting, and Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, is a big fan. “The steaks are prepared with a focus on consistency and bold seasoning, which helps deliver a flavorful result,” he says. “The rustic, down-to-earth atmosphere fits the brand well, and the food is consistently solid.” Chef Corrie adds, “One detail worth noting is the Parmesan-crusted option, which isn’t something you see at most casual steakhouses. It’s a simple addition, but it shows they’re willing to offer something a little different. For the price point, the quality is widely considered strong.”

Texas Roadhouse

It’s no surprise that Texas Roadhouse makes the list for best casual steakhouses. The atmosphere is lively and fun, with a welcoming, down-to-earth vibe that makes it feel like more than just a place to eat. Guests come for the hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, and signature warm rolls, all of which deliver a consistently satisfying steakhouse experience at a reasonable price. “I’ve cut, seasoned, and cooked meat since I was sixteen, and I pay close attention to everything from texture to trim and color,” says Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. “When I eat out, I notice the details. He adds that Texas Roadhouse stands out for its consistency and approach to steaks. “They take their steak program seriously, and it shows in the way the meat cooks and holds up over high heat. Even the ribeye eats like a properly handled cut of beef—juicy, well-textured, and flavorful. It reflects a focus on quality and consistency that diners can taste.”

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse blends a high-energy dining experience with a modern, upscale steakhouse menu, offering something more nightlife-driven than traditional steakhouses. While the prices are higher, the chain offers a can’t miss deal that makes it more affordable. “STK has a $49 per person prix fixe menu and is one of the best ways to experience it without the usual upscale price tag,” says Chef Dennis. He explains, “With a thoughtfully curated three-course selection that highlights their signature flavors, it delivers both quality and value, though it’s worth planning since the offer is only available on select weekdays.” Additionally, a 3-course lunch prix fixe is available for $45 per person at select locations.