5 Best Breakfast Chain Restaurants in America, According to Diners

Diners share their top choices for the best breakfast chains in America.

The perfect weekend plan is sitting down at a diner with your close friends and catching up about the week. My friends from home and I still do that on a regular basis at the Original Pancake House over a shared side order of bacon and a strawberry lemon Dutch Baby, while we wash it down with way too many cups of coffee. Next time you’re in the mood for a classic sit down breakfast, here are five of the best breakfast chain restaurants in the country according to diners.

Original Pancake House

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As mentioned before, my friends and I have been meeting at The Original Pancake House to catch up for years, so for me there’s a massive nostalgia factor. That aside, their bacon and pancakes are incredible, and others have noticed, too. “The Original Pancake House. Beyond debate, the GOAT,” a Reddit comment said.

Black Bear Diner

In a conversation about chains, many commenters took to Reddit to shout out Black Bear Diner and their delicious breakfast options. “Around here Mel’s Diner and Black Bear Diner are A tier,” a Reddit comment said. “I love Black Bear Diner. Either a Denver omelette or The Grizz,” another added.

Waffle House

Waffle House is a fan favorite among breakfast chain enthusiasts. “Waffle House will willingly throw hands with you and then make you a smothered, covered and chunked hash brown with a delicious waffle,” a Reddit comment said. “Waffle House has absolutely no competition,” another said, with a third chiming in to say “Waffle House I agree is top tier, perfection.”

Cracker Barrel

I’ve never had a bad meal at Cracker Barrel. I used to go fairly regularly and I felt the food was really good and high quality. Others definitely agree when it comes to good breakfast chain restaurants. “Cracker Barrel is slept on, country fried breakfast and the french toast chicken iykyk [if you know, you know],” a Reddit comment said.

Denny’s

I think there’s a nostalgia factor that comes with Denny’s. My fiance went with his Dad recently and said that the food has actually improved in quality over time, as well. In a conversation about breakfast, other Reddit commenters definitely seem to agree that Denny’s is part of the conversation when it comes to good breakfast chains. “Denny’s >>>>>>>> All of Em. Fight me,” a Reddit comment said.