These BBQ chains serve pulled pork and cornbread that diners say belong together.

Some people enjoy pulled pork sandwiches. Not me. I prefer a pulled pork plate, so I can eat my carbs in the form of cornbread instead of a roll. There is something about sweet, crumbly cornbread that just pairs perfectly with sauce-soaked pulled pork. However, it’s hard to find the perfect pairing. While your best bet is an off-the-beaten-path BBQ stand somewhere in the South, there are some chains where you can feast on the combo. Here are 5 BBQ chains with the best pulled pork and cornbread, according to diners.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ, one of my favorite chains for delicious BBQ pulled pork. “The food was the best I had ever tasted,” one diner says, adding, “the pork was seasoned really nicely.” The chain also has amazingly delicious cornbread. The “cornbread, which is normally not something I eat,” is delicious, says a Redditor. “I was pleasantly surprised. Topped with a little butter and honey, it served as a wonderful dessert to cap off the meal,” they added.

Famous Dave’s

Head to Famous Dave’s BBQ for next-level pulled pork and sweet corn muffins. “OH MY GOODNESS. Literally to DIE FOR! Dave’s BBQ ruined all bbq for me,” one diner wrote on Yelp. The cornbread muffins at Famous Dave’s are so delicious that they sell the boxed mix at Walmart. They are “so good there ought to be a sin tax on it,” said one Tripadvisor user. “We never leave without a takeout order of a dozen.”

The Smoke Shop BBQ

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The Smoke Shop BBQ, founded by pitmaster Andy Husbands, is a favorite in Massachusetts, where the slow-smoked pulled pork is a draw. The chain is also serious about cornbread. “The cornbread was moist, sweet, and a perfect accompaniment to the crispy, juicy chicken,” says a customer in a Google review, calling it “the most perfect cornbread [they’ve] ever tasted.” Another added: “I do not know what they put in their cornbread but I don’t think I will ever have cornbread anywhere else,” they said. “It was magical.”

City Barbeque

City Barbeque, a Midwestern chain with locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin, serves delicious pulled pork made in one of its hickory-burning smokers. The meat is piled high and served with your choice of sauce. Its scratch-made, fresh-baked cornbread is just as good.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Southern Pulled Pork is slow-cooked pork shoulder, smothered in the chain’s trademark BBQ sauce, that diners order on repeat. The chain also serves a delicious cornbread muffin that is one of the more popular sides.