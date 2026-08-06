5 Old-School Steakhouse Chains Fans Say Are Still Worth Every Penny

These classic steakhouses still deliver timeless service, premium steaks, and memorable dining.

I love a good old-school steakhouse. When I lived in Los Angeles, one of my favorites was Dear John’s in Culver City, a former Rat Pack haunt where the lighting is dim, tablecloths red, and steaks are served by career waiters dressed in tuxedos. If you want that old school, authentic vibe, there are a few chains that deliver a similar experience. Here are 5 old-school steakhouse chains fans say are worth every penny.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is a smaller restaurant chain that literally revolves around the meat and has been considered the gold standard for prime rib for several decades. It is famous for its tableside carving and theatrical presentation that turns dinner into an event. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, recently dished to ETNT.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse isn’t cheap, but the experience and highbrow steaks are well worth the hefty price tag. The chain has won several awards over the years, including the OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award (2025) and recognition as “Best for Steak” at various locations, including King of Prussia, PA. Multiple locations have also been chosen as the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice and have won regional awards from local magazines and publications.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

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You get what you pay for at Ruth’s Chris, a classic steakhouse that has been an institution since its opening in New Orleans in 1965. The steaks aren’t cheap, but the restaurant refuses to serve anything less than USDA Prime, utilizing a wet-aging process to ensure tenderness and flavor without resorting to freezing. The service is also seriously high class. It has received the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, the OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award, and the Consumer Choice: Best High-End Steak award.

The Palm

The Palm is another old-school, bougie steakhouse that was acquired by Landry’s in 2020; it is hailed for its USDA prime-aged steaks and iconic celebrity caricatures. The chain has historically received numerous Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

One of my favorite old school steakhouses is Del Frisco’s Double Eagle, especially the Philadelphia location, which is housed in an old bank building. It consistently wins prestigious honors for its wine programs and dining experiences. The chain has won several Wine Spectator Grand Awards and Best of Award of Excellence for its extensive wine lists. Other awards include OpenTable Diners’ Choice Awards, and the Del Frisco’s Grille in New York scored the Concierge Choice Award.