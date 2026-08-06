These Italian chains pair juicy meatballs with garlic bread diners can't stop ordering.

Some people eat their meatballs with spaghetti, while others prefer garlic bread. And of course, there are those of us who enjoy feasting on all three. Not every restaurant serves delicious garlic- and butter-soaked bread alongside big, juicy, sauce-covered meatballs. Where can you get the pairing? Here are 5 Italian chains with the best meatballs and garlic bread, according to diners.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy takes pride in its house-made, tender meatballs that are served in hearty, saucy portions. They recently upgraded to a premium meatball. “Our Spaghetti and Wagyu Beef Meatball may just be a secret menu item, but it’s no secret how rich and flavorful our new Wagyu Beef is. Tell your server you want to try this delicious new dish today,” the restaurant shared on Facebook. And, their garlic bread is legendary. “Fun Fact: our Garlic Bread is filled with truffle butter & cheese which makes it 100% delicious,” the chain recently shared on Instagram.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill’s pomodoro sauce ricotta meatballs are a customer favorite. According to one of our reviewers, the dish looks more authentic than most chains and comes with three “smaller herb and spice-spotted meatballs.” The sauce is great, but the balls stand out. “Most importantly, these meatballs are a work of art. Cooked well and compactly with obvious hints of garlic and onion, they are like rounded drops of heaven,” they described. And the chain serves its famous Italian bread with a garlic olive oil dip, allowing you to make your own version of the classic.

Buca di Beppo

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Go big or go home meatball style at Buca di Beppo, where meatballs are the size of softballs. The spaghetti and meatballs dish is as show-stopping as it is delicious. Served family style, a “small” order, which still feeds three guests, costs $34.99. And the garlic bread is a true winner. “The cheesy garlic bread was a slow winner. It was pretty unimpressive at first, but as the dinner carried on, it started to shine. And the portion was, of course, gigantic. We had enough between 3 people to eat our fill and take some home. It was a pretty simple recipe – small loaves cut in half and brushed with garlic butter with a slice of mozzarella,” a Redditor says.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden meatballs are famously delicious. Each order comes with three generously sized meatballs, super juicy, and covered with the chain’s trademark marinara. As for garlic bread, who doesn’t love their trademark never-ending breadsticks? “The breadsticks are elite. Warm, soft, garlicky, and they just keep bringing more,” a diner states.

The Old Spaghetti Factory

The Old Spaghetti Factory’s meatballs are made daily and served with classic marinara. They have been a menu staple since opening night in 1969, calling it “an Italian classic.” And the Sicilian Garlic Cheese Bread, an appetizer featuring fresh bread topped with garlic and a melted three-cheese blend of Monterey Jack, cheddar, and mozzarella, toasted golden brown and served with homemade marinara sauce, is another fan favorite. Some diners drive hours for it, getting “MULTIPLE” orders of it,” a Facebooker writes.