These restaurant chains serve fried chicken and coleslaw that diners say are the perfect pairing.

There is a reason why most fried chicken chains have coleslaw on the menu: a piece of breaded, perfectly seasoned, and deep-fried chicken pairs perfectly with the creamy, cool, veggie side dish. However, not all chains do both fried chicken and the cabbage dish right. Where can you order a reliably good combo? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best fried chicken and coleslaw, according to diners.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has undeniably delicious fried chicken that is marinated for 12 hours in buttermilk, breaded with a “crunchy southern coating,” and “fried until golden brown.” Diners, including myself, order it on repeat. “Popeyes makes the best chicken,” one Redditor shared. “Totally agree! I’ve even purposefully tried other fried chicken every chance I get to see if it may outrank Popeyes. Not even close! The mix of spices, crispiness, and juiciness is unmatched. Damn it, now I want some,” agreed another. They also have a great slaw. “I love their coleslaw,” a Redditor says. “The best. Pretty much the best,” says another.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s “Chicken Fried Chicken” is a hand-breaded and delicious breast of chicken that is “very good,” according to a fan on Reddit. The poultry pieces are “light, flavorful and juicy.” Another adds, “I was pleasantly surprised at how delicious it was. And the honey drizzled on it knocked it out of the park.” Make sure to order it with coleslaw as one of your sides. The CB version is sweet and tangy, made with green and red cabbage and carrots, tossed in a creamy buttermilk dressing.

Raising Cane’s

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Raising Cane’s doesn’t have a lot of items on the menu, but what they do have is delicious. The chain has built its brand on fresh, hand-battered chicken tenders, crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, after a 24-hour buttermilk brining process. “Fresh Raising Cane’s literally melts in your mouth…they use the tenderloin part of the breast only,” says u/idontevenliftbrah. “100% best tenders in fast food market. They actually use real chicken tenderloins,” another writes. And, even those who don’t like cabbage order the slaw. “I hate cole slaw, but I will order 2 extra from Canes each time lol,” writes a Redditor. “Dude my brother would not believe me that it is the best coleslaw I’ve ever had,” another adds.

Bojangles

Bojangles serves hand-breaded, buttermilk-marinated chicken, pressure-cooked daily, and served straight from the fryer. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. The only con? You won’t find them everywhere. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another. Fans also order the Bojangles Cole Slaw, a classic Southern side dish featuring finely chopped cabbage and carrots tossed in a creamy, sweet, and tangy dressing

Gus’s World Famous

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is known for its proprietary buttermilk-cayenne blend, hand-fried until crispy, spicy Southern-style fried chicken. “Best chicken and fixings I’ve had by far,” one Redditor states. “Agreed. Best fried chicken I’ve had, ever,” another agrees. “The seasoned batter was crispy and bursting with flavor. It has a little heat to it, too! Doesn’t need any dip, the chick is delicious as it. Highly recommend it,” a third says. And, don’t forget to order its signature fresh, crunchy, and slightly sweet coleslaw, designed to offset the spicy heat of their famous hot and crispy fried chicken.