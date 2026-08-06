5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Wing Night Deals, According to Diners

Enjoy cheap wings with these top-rated restaurant specials.

Chicken wings used to be an affordable treat when eating out at a restaurant but (like everything else) have become so expensive, almost prohibitively so in some places. Luckily several restaurants offer great specials for diners to get their chicken fill without spending a fortune. These deals usually involve using the restaurant’s app, but it’s worth it to get access to some very impressive bargains. If you’re in the mood for chicken wings at the best price possible, here are five chains that have the best wing night deals that diners love.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings diners can get the 20 Boneless Bundle (20 boneless wings, fries, and four dips​) for $17.99, when ordered online or in the app.​ There’s also a Tuesday BOGO special: Buy one 6, 10 or 15-count bone-in wings with a valid Buffalo Wild Wings Rewards account and get one of equal value free. “Get that $20 online order for 20 traditional wings, large fries and 4 dips. Get it all the time lol so worth it,” one diner said.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut’s Wing Wednesday deal allows diners to order any boneless wings, and get a second one completely free. “Love getting BOGO wings (Cajun and Honey bbq) because 12.99 for 6 is steep, but they have the best pizza chain wings in my opinion,” one fan said.

AWSOM Wings Pizza & Burgers

AWSOM Wings Pizza & Burgers has $1 Wing Wednesdays for hungry diners who want to feast on chicken wings. “I ordered 24 wings, extra crispy and they’re actually big wings unlike some spots where it feels like they just gave you all bone and no meat,” one fan said. “The skin is crispy but not dry, still saucy. I got Mild, Garlic Parm, Honey BBQ, and Lemon Pepper, recommend all these flavors.”

Wingstop

Wingstop diners can enjoy the Flavor Lineup Wings any day of the week: 24 Boneless Wings in your choice of flavors, one large fry, and one large ranch, built to share and easy to customize. “By me the location ALWAYS has 2 tenders for $2,” one Redditor said. “So I’ll get 4 tenders for $4 then add on a large fry. With a dip it comes out to like $10 and some change.”

Applebee’s

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Applebee’s All You Can Eat deals are back, and diners can enjoy Unlimited Boneless Wings, Signature Riblets, Double Crunch Shrimp, and endless fries for just $15.99. “The $14.99 all you can eat is a fantastic deal!” one fan raved. “I had the shrimp, they were large and no tails. Then I tried boneless chicken, all white meat real chicken. Then I had to try the riblets. They were pretty tasty also. This deal also comes with endless fries!”