5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Breakfast Sausage, According to Diners

Diners say these five chains serve the most flavorful, satisfying breakfast sausage.

Breakfast sausage, whether in a sandwich, wrap, burger, omelette, or just part of a delicious breakfast platter, is hugely popular with diners who enjoy a savory, hearty option to start the day. This meat is usually made from pork sausage and seasonings, and tends to be high in fat and low in carbohydrates. A staple breakfast food, some restaurants have sausage so good guests rave about it. Here are five chains with the most savory, tasty breakfast sausage options, according to diners.

Wendy’s

Diners rave about the Wendy’s Breakfast Baconator, which is made with grilled breakfast sausage, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, a fresh-cracked grade A egg, more cheese and more bacon all covered in swiss cheese sauce. “I know there’s always the og sausage egg McMuffin from Mickey D’s but I think the breakfast baconator is hands down the best breakfast sandwich in the game for the price you can sometimes get it at,” one fan said.

Jack In the Box

The Extreme Sausage Sandwich from Jack In the Box is a fan-favorite item: 2x the grilled sausage, 2x the melty American cheese & a freshly cracked egg on a toasted buttery bakery bun. "Extreme sausage from JnB and put the hash brown on the Sammy and throw some mayo on there," one Redditor said.

Hardee’s

The breakfast sausage options at Hardee’s, like the Sausage and Egg Breakfast Comb, are exceptional. “Hardee’s has some good stuff. Some of their breakfast stuff is the best fast food stuff you can get. They have a monster biscuit that is cheese sausage, bacon, and ham,” one diner shared.

Taco Bell

Diners are obsessed with the Taco Bell‘s breakfast sausage burritos and quesadillas, not to mention the Breakfast SausageCrunchwrap. “The breakfast crunch wrap is the BEST fast food breakfast and the other breakfast offerings are really good too,” one fan said. “Taco Bell breakfast is the goat of fast food breakfast. Especially if you add creamy jalapeño sauce,” another added.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s fans love the Sausage McMuffin With Egg so much they hack the menu to include more sausage. “I used to get a sausage mcmuffin with no egg. Then get a side of sausage and hash brown. Put the hash brown between the two sausage patties. I called it a Breakfast Big Mac. The heartburn almost killed me, but it was worth it,” one Redditor shared.