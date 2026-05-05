6 Best “Golden-Fried” Catfish Platters at Popular Seafood Chains

See which popular seafood restaurants serve the highest quality fried catfish.

Fried catfish is an indispensable part of any good fish fry, especially at restaurants in the South where platters of golden-fried catfish are served with delicious sides like hushpuppies and fried okra. Dredged in a cornmeal breading and deep-fried, this fish has a mild, slightly sweet flavor and a firm, flaky texture perfect for dipping in sauce. If you want perfectly cooked seafood, here are six chains with excellent fried catfish platters and sides.

Flying Fish

The Catfish Fried Basket at Flying Fish contains four catfish filets, fries, and hushpuppies for a hearty, filling meal. Guests can also enjoy fried catfish tacos, the Nashville Hot Catfish Sandwich, Fried Catfish Jambalaya, and much more. The Hog Wallow Fry Basket contains catfish, shrimp, oysters and slaw served with fried and hushpuppies for those who want a little more variety.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish uses fresh, never frozen U.S. farm-raised catfish for menu items like the Catfish Dinner: Served with two regular sides and hushpuppies (sub okra for $1). There’s also a Catfish & Shrimp Dinner (two pieces of catfish and 6 hand-breaded shrimp, also served with sides and hushpuppies). The Try It All Combo contains catfish, shrimp, and chicken tenders for those who want to… try it all.

Catfish Deweys

If you like a little challenge, Catfish Deweys offers diners a daily all-you-can-eat fried catfish fillet meal, served with choice of side plus hushpuppies and coleslaw. The chain also has all-you-can-eat Fried Scallops on Fridays: “Large sea scallops, lightly breaded and fried. Make it a combo with catfish for the same price!” the restaurant says.

JJ Fish & Chicken

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JJ Fish & Chicken has several fried fish options on the menu, including the Catfish Fillet Dinner served with fries or coleslaw. The chain also offers walleye, orange roughy, tilapia, cod, white bass, and whiting. Diners who want something different can opt for the Catfish Fillet Sandwich served with crispy fries and bread.

Sharks Fish & Chicken

Sharks Fish & Chicken serves up a Catfish Fillet dinner platter with crispy catfish (with or without lemon pepper) served with fries, bread, coleslaw, mild sauce, and hot sauce. Diners looking for something a little different can enjoy the Catfish Nuggets or Catfish Tails platter, and there are plenty of combo meals and mix and match platters, too.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has a huge Hand-Breaded Catfish plate containing catfish, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides. The Southern-Style White Fish also hits the spot for those who like a traditional fish fry taste and texture: One large, hand-breaded, Southern-Style White Fish Fillet served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies.