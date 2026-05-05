6 Best “Knife-and-Fork” Steak Sandwiches at Major Restaurant Chains

These hearty open-faced steak sandwiches are best enjoyed with a fork.

Sandwiches can be fairly pricey these days, so it’s always nice to find a chain offering sandwiches so generous you need a knife and fork to get through them. This is obviously a good problem to have, assuming the sandwich isn’t too messy and the ingredients are top-notch. If you’re craving a delicious steak sandwich with perfectly cooked tender beef and fillings such as cheese and vegetables, the following six chains get it right every time. Here are six of the best knife-and-fork steak sandwiches to try right now.

Black Angus Prime Rib Sandwich

The Prime Rib Sandwich Lunch Entree at Black Angus is a delicious menu item you will definitely need cutlery for. This plate contains beautiful grilled prime rib and sautéed mushrooms served open-faced on toasted French bread. Each order includes your choice of fries, onion rings, house made chips, or garden side salad.

Brent’s Deli

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The Open-Faced Steak Sandwich at Brent’s Deli is made with a 8 oz charbroiled skirt steak on egg bread toast with thick-cut steak fries and coleslaw. Another hearty sandwich you’ll need a knife and fork for is the Hot Open-Faced Brisket Sandwich: Tender brisket draped over sliced egg bread and generously garnished with our traditional, homestyle gravy, served with mashed potatoes and coleslaw.

Harbor House Cafe

Harbor House Cafe has an Open Face Roasted Beef Sandwich on the dinner menu, served with a dinner salad and mashed potatoes and brown gravy. The chain also has a delicious Open Face Roasted Turkey Sandwich with Country Gravy (served from 4-10 p.m.)

Big John Steak & Onion

The Original Steak & Onion at Big John Steak & Onion is a thing of beauty: 100% ribeye steak, thinly sliced, grilled with or without onions, seasoned to perfection and piled on a fresh Italian sub. “One of the best steak sandwiches in town,” one diner said. “Great friendly service with a big welcome and smile. One of my favorite go-to restaurants. You will not go away hungry.” Pro tip: don’t forget the red sauce!

The Cheese Steak Shop

The Cheese Steak Shop is a West coast chain offering authentic Philly-style cheesesteaks absolutely packed with tender steak and fillings. “Went for a late lunch and got a large classic philly cheesesteak combo. The cheesesteak was delicious, with sweet and spicy peppers, melty cheese, and lots of steak,” one fan said.

Primanti Bros

The Loaded Cheesesteak Bomb at Primanti Bros is exactly what is sounds like: Packed with grilled angus steak, peppers, onions and American cheese, and served on a fresh 10″ crostini roll, this is one sandwich you will need cutlery and plenty of napkins for. The chain also has excellent Tall Boy Sandwiches absolutely stacked to the max with meat, cheese, and more.