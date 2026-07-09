These restaurant chains serve rich, slow-simmered spaghetti with meat sauce diners love.

While spaghetti and meat sauce may seem like one of the simplest orders at an Italian restaurant, when cooked right, it can be simply delicious. The combination of the popular pasta with a tomato gravy and slow-simmered beef can hit all the right flavor notes and then some. Another bonus? It’s usually less expensive than more complicated dishes. Where can you get the best spaghetti and meat sauce that tastes just like Nonna’s? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best spaghetti and meat sauce, according to diners.

The Old Spaghetti Factory

The Old Spaghetti Factory’s famous signature meat sauce has been a diner favorite for decades. “Have you tried our Rich Meat Sauce?🍝 Our 1969 original from scratch recipe of perfectly ripe tomatoes and ground beef sauteed with freshly chopped onions, celery and garlic, all simmered slowly to perfection with savory Italian herbs and spices,” the chain wrote in an Instagram post. “BEST dish,” a diner commented. “My favorite,” added another.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

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Maggiano’s features the classic Spaghetti & Meat Sauce on its menu, which can also be ordered with their massive, handmade meatballs. The meat sauce is a rich, slow-simmered blend of ground beef, Italian sausage, garlic, and tomato. After briefly taking it off the menu, it returned, and diners were thrilled. “We were so excited to see this come back! It is slightly different than the original though, but glad it’s close,” one wrote. “Omg thank you!!! The only reason i love maggianos!” another added.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill serves a classic spaghetti topped with a rich Bolognese sauce made from a savory blend of ground beef, pork, celery, carrots, garlic, and red wine, all simmered in their signature Pomodoro sauce.”Their spaghetti with meat sauce is my favorite,” a TripAdvisor diner states.

Olive Garden

You can’t go wrong with a classic. Olive Garden diners adore the old-school spaghetti with meat sauce, a hearty, classic Italian staple. I have personally taken bites of my children’s order, and it is so good. “My go to is spaghetti with meat sauce,” one diner says.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill’s classic Spaghetti Bolognese featuring a rich, slow-simmered meat sauce with house-made beef, veal, pork, and imported Pomodorina. Diners maintain it is simply delicious.