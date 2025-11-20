5 Burger Spots Fans Say Serve the Best Burgers in America

A good burger is simple, hearty, and customizable. It isn’t just a meal, but an experience. Whether it’s served at a famous chain or hole-in-the-wall, the greatest burgers all have a few things in common: the right bun, properly cooked, quality meat, fresh toppings and a nice texture. While it’s not hard to find a burger–it is a quintessential American staple afterall, but it can be challenging to find the best. To help navigate your way through the plethora of choices, Eat This, Not That! found the top spots based on reviews and culinary experts.

Hodads

Hodad is a small chain in San Diego, California and Reddit users rave about the burgers. In a thread about the best burgers, several diners recommended the restaurant. One person wrote, “Back in 2004 – amazing. I’ve had it again when I’m in San Diego – it’s still good bad that first one was something I can’t forget.” Another replied and shared, “This is my answer!!” A third person chimed in and wrote, “The only time I went to SD, I went there. Stood in line. Solid burger. Top ten for me. Usually waiting in line like that isn’t worth it.”

Kuma’s Corner

Kuma’s Corner is another small chain with three locations–two in Illinois and one in Indiana. One diner in the Reddit thread wrote, “Best burger I ever had was at Kuma’s Corner in Indianapolis a few years ago. Their stuff is always great, but they did a special burger, one day only, never seen it there again. It was called the Pigface:” Another commented, “if you are in Chicago, eat a burger at Kuma’s Corner. It’s pretty good too.”

In-N-Out

In-N-Out might be a West Coast cult classic, but it’s nationally known for its fresh burgers, not-so-secret menu, fast service and affordability. In the Reddit thread, the chain was mentioned a few times. “In-N-Out burger is and always will be my go-to chain,” one person wrote. Another shared, “Downvote away, but I will always love In-n-out. I don’t live local to one anymore, and I crave it every so often, so I’ll make the special drive to get one once in awhile. This is likely largely nostalgia fueled.”

Heyday

Heyday only has one location in Palm Springs, but it’s features the best burgers, according to Kathi Kirk- Chef & Recipe Developer for Laughingspatula.com. “Their martini and smash burger special is what keeps me coming back—perfectly crisp, thin patties with great flavor, paired with an ice-cold martini that’s perfectly made,” she says. “It’s quintessential Palm Springs- a little silly, kinda posh, and perfectly crafted. The combination of the martini and smash burger is simple, delicious, and exactly the kind of comfort meal I crave!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

La Birra Bar

La Birra Bar is an Argentine burger-chain which recently opened its first U.S. location in North Miami Beach and now also has a location in Wynwood–a popular Miami neighborhood, “Their key strengths are house-ground beef patties, giving more control over quality and texture, signature in-house buns baked fresh every day, and flavorful sauces and toppings such as chimichurri mayo, red onions etc that complement — not overwhelm — the meat,” says Chef Rocco Carulli, R House Wynwood.