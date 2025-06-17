8 Canned Soup Brands That Use Top-Tier Ingredients

Canned foods often get a bad rap rightfully so. Many are filled with junk ingredients and it’s a struggle to understand what half of them are. But brands are stepping up and offering consumers real ingredients that are genetically modified and giving them healthier options, which is the case with canned soup.

Gone are the days when canned soup meant disgusting mushy vegetables and mystery meat. Now there are great options with clean ingredients that are so high-quality you feel like you’re ordering from a restaurant. Whether you need a quick meal or want something that’s comforting and nourishing, here are eight brands that deliver on convenience, taste and top-tier ingredients.

World Market Soups

Yes, Whole Market, the place where you buy everything from furniture to home decor, has soup that is tasty and healthy. They use real ingredients and you can pronounce everything on the label.

Amy’s Kitchen

Amy’s has been doing the whole “real ingredients” thing long before it was trendy. All of their soups are vegetarian, and most are also vegan, organic, and non-GMO. They’re free from preservatives, and you can taste the difference. Amy’s also has low-sodium options.

Pacific Foods

If you’re the type to read ingredient labels in the store aisle (guilty), you’ll appreciate Pacific Foods. They use organic ingredients and steer clear of anything artificial. Plus, it tastes homemade and has a plethora of choices from plant-based to condensed soups to rich and creamy.

Health Valley

Health Valley is one of those underrated brands that’s quietly been doing it right. They skip artificial flavors, colors, and added salt—but somehow still manage to deliver real flavor. All their soups are organic and can be found at Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon and more.

Their Organic No Salt Vegetable Soup is a staple for anyone who is watching their salt-intake and wants a fiber-packed option without added junk.

Sprague

Sprague is a Canadian company, but you can buy their products at Walmart. Their soups are filled with high-quality ingredients, organic choices, plant-based options and overall delicious.

Campbell’s Well Yes!

Campbell’s Well Yes! is exactly what it sounds like: a surprisingly wholesome twist on their classic soups. They use purposeful ingredients—like whole grains, lean protein, and veggies. It was launched back in 2016 and the “soups are made with carefully

selected and sourced ingredients like chicken meat with no antibiotics. Well Yes! soups contain no artificial colors, flavors, ingredients or modified starches. Additionally, the packaging is a non-BPA lined can and recyclable,” according to the press release.

Rao’s Homemade

Okay, technically a jar but you probably know Rao’s for their legendary pasta sauce, but their soups deserve some love too. Think restaurant-quality in a can—no weird aftertaste, no preservatives, just real ingredients.

Their Vegetable Minestrone tastes like something your Italian grandma (or someone else’s) would make.

Kettle & Fire

Kettle & Fire is all about bone broth—and it’s not just a buzzword. Their slow-simmered broths are packed with nutrients and made from organic ingredients, which gives their soups both health benefits and serious depth of flavor. But the brand also has an array of organic soups that use carefully sourced ingredients and are nutrient-dense without skipping out on flavor.