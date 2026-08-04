5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Belgian Waffles, According to Chefs

Chefs share the restaurant chains serving top Belgian waffles.

Belgian waffles may seem simple, but they’re surprisingly difficult to get right. The best versions have crisp, golden exteriors, light and airy interiors, and deep pockets that hold butter, syrup, and toppings without becoming soggy. While many breakfast chains serve waffles, only a few consistently deliver the texture and flavor that make this classic morning favorite worth ordering. Eat This, Not That! turned to Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, who shares the restaurant chains serving the best Belgian waffles.

Waffle House

Few restaurant chains are as closely associated with waffles as Waffle House. The longtime breakfast favorite has made fresh waffles a staple of its menu for decades. “Waffle House makes their waffles to order on dedicated irons that have been seasoned over years of use, and you can taste the difference,” Sullivan says. “The exterior is properly crispy, the interior stays fluffy, and the whole thing arrives hot because it’s made the second you order it. It’s not trying to be a gourmet waffle — it’s trying to be a perfect diner waffle, and it succeeds every time.”

IHOP

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No matter what your morning favorites are, IHOP is the go-to for breakfast, and the Belgian waffle doesn’t disappoint.

“IHOP’s Belgian waffle is the chain benchmark,” Sullivan states. “Deep pockets that actually hold the butter and syrup instead of letting it run off, crispy edges, soft center. I’ve ordered it at locations across the country and it comes out the same every time.” She adds, “That consistency is harder to pull off than it looks.”

First Watch

First Watch rotates seasonal breakfast offerings throughout the year, giving guests new takes on classic dishes while keeping fresh ingredients at the center of its menu. It’s a go-to for Sullivan. “First Watch elevates the waffle without overcomplicating it. The Trifecta is served with bacon and eggs,” she says. “Everything is made fresh daily and the waffle reflects that. For a brunch waffle that feels like someone actually cared about making it, First Watch is the pick.”

Denny’s

As one of the nation’s largest diner chains, Denny’s serves breakfast around the clock, making its Belgian waffle an option any time the craving strikes. According to Sullivan, “Denny’s Belgian waffle is the all-day reliable pick.” She says, “Available at midnight or noon, consistently crispy outside and soft inside, and the price point makes it one of the best values on the breakfast menu. I’ve recommended this to people who think they don’t like chain waffles and they always come back converted.”

The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe has built its menu around brunch favorites, pairing classic breakfast dishes with a more modern, scratch-made approach. Its Belgian waffle is one of the restaurant’s standout sweet offerings. Sullivan loves this spot because of the “thick, fluffy, golden Belgian waffles that arrive looking like someone took the presentation seriously.” She explains, “The toppings they offer — fresh fruit, whipped cream, specialty syrups — make it feel like a real brunch destination rather than a chain. If you’re near one, the waffle is the order.”