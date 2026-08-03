5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Butterfly Shrimp, According to Chefs

A chef shares the restaurant chains serving the best butterfly shrimp.

Butterfly shrimp is a seafood favorite for good reason: the preparation creates a larger surface area for a crispy coating while keeping the shrimp at the center of every bite. From seafood chains to casual restaurants, some spots have mastered the balance of crunch and flavor. We asked chefs which restaurants serve the best butterfly shrimp, and these are the ones they recommend. “Truly delicious butterfly shrimp should be plump, juicy, and coated in a light, crispy breading that enhances the shrimp without overpowering it,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The shrimp should stay tender inside while developing a perfectly golden exterior during cooking.” He adds, “Whether served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, or fries, it’s a seafood classic that’s always satisfying when prepared properly.” To find the best chains, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-to spots.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is known for its focus on seafood classics with a more polished approach. Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine, says the chain’s butterfly shrimp stands out for its attention to detail and overall execution. “Bonefish Grill’s butterfly shrimp has a light, crispy coating with high-quality shrimp that remain tender and juicy,” he says. “The breading is top tier—it enhances the shrimp instead of masking it—along with the clean flavors and careful execution that give the dish a more elevated feel than a typical fried seafood offering.”

Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House

Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House has earned a following for its seafood-focused menu and casual atmosphere. Chef Morgan Jr. says its butterfly shrimp is a strong example of the restaurant’s ability to highlight quality seafood. “Six Feet Under’s butterfly shrimp stands out for its fresh seafood, crisp golden coating, and well-balanced seasoning,” he explains. ” What I appreciate is that the shrimp stay tender and flavorful beneath a light, crunchy breading, creating the ideal contrast in texture. It’s a straightforward, well-executed dish that lets the quality of the seafood take center stage.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has been serving seafood favorites for decades, and its shrimp dishes remain some of the chain’s most recognizable menu items. Chef Dennis points to its classic butterfly shrimp offering as a reliable choice for seafood fans.”Red Lobster’s Walt’s Favorite Shrimp has become one of the chain’s signature dishes thanks to its light, crispy breading and perfectly cooked shrimp,” he says. “Served with cocktail sauce and your choice of sides, it’s a timeless seafood favorite that consistently delivers.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

With a menu built around shrimp, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has plenty of ways to enjoy the popular seafood. Chef Dennis says the chain’s variety of shrimp preparations makes it a standout destination for fans of fried seafood. “Shrimper’s Heaven lives up to its name by offering multiple styles of shrimp, including crispy fried butterfly shrimp,” he explains. “The variety of preparations makes it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to sample several of Bubba Gump’s most popular shrimp dishes.”

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack brings a laid-back coastal feel to its seafood menu, offering a variety of fried favorites and seafood combinations. Chef Dennis says its butterfly shrimp is a satisfying part of a larger seafood experience.

“Joe’s Crab Shack’s Seafood & Shrimp Ensemble includes crispy butterfly shrimp alongside other seafood favorites for a generous coastal-inspired meal,” he shares. “The lightly breaded shrimp are fried until golden and pair perfectly with the restaurant’s signature dipping sauces.”