These restaurant chains serve juicy, meaty bone-in wings with the sauces and seasoning diners love most.

If you are a fan of bone-in wings, you already know that some restaurant chains do them better than others. There are so many ways a wing can go wrong, ranging from being dry or tasteless to so tiny that there is barely any meat to gnaw off. If you want big, juicy, bone-in wings to satisfy a craving, there are a handful of places to feast. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best bone-in wings, according to diners.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings’ restaurant concept focuses entirely on wings. The chain offers an endless selection of sauces and dry rubs that keep customers coming back for more. “I do BWW cause I like the sauce: wild, spicy garlic, and blazin (I get this one in the side so I can control it) are my go tos,” one diner says. They also have great deals. “I did go to BW3 last week because I had a BOGO offer and I was completely and pleasantly surprised. The wings were incredible. Good size, cooked great with a nice crisp on the outside and tossed in sauce perfectly,” says another diner.

Wingstop

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Wingstop’s bone-in wings are fried crisp and tossed in bold, craveable flavors. “2 words: Lemon. Pepper,” writes one. “Don’t forget Original Hot,” another says. “Wingstop, no contest. Reasonable selection of sauces for any pallet, decent sized wings with bone-in and boneless options. Their fries are like none of the competitors. Their ranch tastes fresh and isn’t repackaged store-bought Hidden Valley, unlike what BWW and other contenders on the list tastes like. Same goes for their bleu cheese. Another rare quality: consistently good wings. After eating at dozens of Wingstop locations over the years in several states at this point, I can only remember one or two instances where the wings were off their normal game and were disappointing,” another adds.

Hooters

Hooters wings are another iconic option. “For consistent quality, probably Hooters,” a person declared on Reddit in a feed about the perfect wings. “Hooters wings are damn good,” another agrees. “Their Daytona Wings are my favorite chain wing of all time, and extremely consistent quality for a chain,” another says.

Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers Wing Bar is another favorite for big, juicy, bone-in wings. “That bakers gold is something magical,” writes a diner. “I’m from the northeast but I go to school in the south and I’m gonna say the best wing chains are not up north. Down south has a lot,” says another Pluckers fan.

Quaker Steak & Lube

Quaker Steak & Lube serves giant, saucy bone-in wings in a roadhouse-style setting. “Only in the Midwest, a couple in Florida too. But pretty solid wings for a chain,” writes a person. “Quaker Steak is my go-to. Golden garlic for days,” adds another. “I still tell people about this place like it was a fairy tail since they left virginia like 10 years ago or so,” a third says.