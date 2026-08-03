From molten lava cakes to brownie sundaes, these chains serve decadent chocolate desserts.

What is even better than chocolate cake? Hot fudge cake. Though I am not a huge chocolate fan and will rarely order any chocolate desserts, there is something about a hot chocolate dessert that I can’t say no to. From molten chocolate lava cakes to hot brownie sundaes, crumbs are rarely left behind when diners order these popular desserts. Where can you get the most delicious hot fudge cakes? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best hot fudge cake, according to diners.

The Cheesecake Factory

If you love a brownie sundae, the Godiva Chocolate Brownie Sundae is a must-order, a from-scratch “fabulous” Godiva Chocolate brownie served with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and toasted almonds. “Best dessert,” someone commented on Instagram. “I know through personal experience that you need at least 3 people to eat all of this (my husband and I gave it our best shot but it wasn’t enough 🤣)” another writes.

Chili’s

Chili’s serves up legendary Molten Chocolate Cake, featuring a rich lava center topped with vanilla ice cream and a chocolate shell. “I usually like to go there simply for the sake of the Molten Chocolate Cake,” a Google reviewer said. “The Molten Chocolate Cake has been my all-time favorite dessert for the last 20+ years,” another added.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Triple Chocolate Meltdown is one of the most popular desserts at the chain. The molten chocolate cake is indulgent and satisfying, with a dense cake and hot fudge core. When asked about the best lava cake, one person responded, “Applebee’s, not gonna lie.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

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If you love hot fudge, order the Chocolate Chunk Pizookie at BJ’s, a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie and rich vanilla bean ice cream. “The real, original, classic ice cream cookie dessert that spawned a hundred knockoffs,” they wrote. “This combination of a warm, gooey chocolate chip cookie with cold, fresh vanilla bean ice cream is one of those desserts that you must experience to believe. Each Pizookie® is baked thick in a deep dish pizza pan so it’s crisp on the bottom, chewy on the edges and soft in the middle.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has one of the best hot molten chocolate cakes. “Rich, dark chocolate cake with a warm, molten fudge center,” reads the menu description of the wildly popular item finished with chocolate and caramel sauce. “I prefer Longhorn,” writes a fan, citing that “its BIGGER” than most others.