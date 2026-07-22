5 Restaurant Chains Fans Say Have the Best Cheeseburgers

From Shake Shack to Five Guys, these five burger chains are consistently rated best by customers.

When you’re starving, and need something substantial, nothing hits quite as hard as a juicy, perfectly cooked cheeseburger. Whether you have time for a sit down chain, or need something quick to go, there are options out there that fans say are the best among the many choices out there. Here are five restaurant chains that come recommended by loyal customers.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a favorite among burger fans. “Shake Shack is pretty solid,” a reviewer on Reddit said. “I love you shake shack, you will always have my heart!!! Had the chicken shack and roadside shack burger. Both were sooooo good! The regular shack burger is better than the roadside burger in my opinion but everything is so good here that I can’t even say anything negative,” a Yelp reviewer raves.

Culver’s

Culver’s consistently ends up on lists of best chain restaurants, and for good reason. “This isn’t even a contest. If you have had Culver’s and pick any other chain I want to know why. They have been my go to one and only fast food spot for decades. I won’t even consider another chain,” a reviewer on Reddit said. “Culver’s hands down,” another said.

Red Robin

I’ve always been a big fan of the Banzai burger at Red Robin with the teriyaki beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and my favorite topping, the fresh grilled pineapple. Others agree that the quality is there. “Red Robin,” a reviewer on Reddit said. “Their Red Robin Royale is my favorite burger in this world and of course they’re bottomless fries,” another stated. More fans followed on a smaller thread, throwing in “I like the burgers from Red Robin,” while another added “and the fries!”

Portillo’s

Portillo’s has delicious burgers that diners really enjoy. “Portillo’s,” a commenter said. “Portillo’s burgers make me super nostalgic for backyard bbqs. I love them!” Another followed up with “underrated” on Reddit. “Love Portillo’s! As a Chicago transplant, I was very excited when one opened in Houston. Enjoyed my Big Beef dipped. Now able to order via DoorDash. My family loves the cheeseburgers,” a reviewer said on Yelp.

Five Guys

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I’m a huge fan of Five Guys! Great burgers and fries. Sure, the burgers are a bit greasy, but if you’re starving and in the mood for a juicy burger, I think it hits the spot and so do others. “I just stopped at 5 guys yesterday for the first time in ages on a road trip and was surprised at how much I liked the Jr cheeseburger with fixings,” a reviewer on Reddit said.