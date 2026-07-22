7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Southern-Style Fried Fish, According to Diners

These popular chains offer crispy, flavorful fried catfish, tilapia, and po'boys.

Southern-style fried fish is obviously a staple in the South and Gulf States, but it’s also a popular meal across the country. The combination of cornmeal breading, rich seasonings, and perfectly crispy fried fish results in a massively flavorful dish that is always delicious. Pair it with classic sides like hushpuppies, fries, slaw, and more and you have a hearty seafood feast diners can’t get enough of: Here are seven chains with some of the best Southern-style fried fish on the menu.

Sam’s Southern Eatery

Sam’s Southern Eatery has delicious fried fish po’boys on the menu, plus classics like fried green tomatoes and catfish and tilapia platters. “First class southern U.S. fish and chips shop,” one diner said. “Some one knows how to properly fry some fish. Hush puppies contained sweet corn. Like an oasis in the desert after 2.5 hours of franchise chains on the highway.”

Cotton Patch Cafe

Cotton Patch Cafe diners love the Super Combo Fish & Shrimp: Crispy hand-battered white fish fillets and shrimp with jalapeño hushpuppies. Those who want a little heat can’t go wrong with the Grilled Cajun Duo, which is made with blackened tilapia fillet and shrimp, CP Cajun sauce, and seasoned rice.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has excellent fried seafood on the menu, including delicious fried fish. “As usual this place never disappoints,” one fan said. “The seafood platter had more food than one could handle in a sitting. Very flavorful.”

Boil Daddy

Boil Daddy doesn’t just have excellent seafood boils—the chain also offers delicious fried fish and shellfish options. “I love Cajun seafood!” one diner raved. “This place is great for seafood plates with a lot of flavors. My friend didn’t really eat much usually but this time she ate like going to an AYCE.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Copeland’s of New Orleans has several outstanding Southern fried fish options on the menu. The Seafood Platter is a must-try for diners looking for variety: This platter contains jumbo Gulf shrimp, crabcake, crispy catfish, French fries, corn fritters, garlic toast, and cocktail and tartar sauce.

Lotus Seafood

It doesn’t get better than the crispy, flaky fried fish at Texas-based chain Lotus Seafood. Diners who want a little bit of variety should try the Fish + Shrimp + Oyster basket, which the chain describes as a seafood-lover’s dream. “It’s a bite of everything, loaded with flavor and perfect for those who can’t choose just one,” the restaurant says.

PoFolks

PoFolks serves up classic Southern cuisine diners can’t get enough of, including perfectly fried fish and sides. The chain has fried pickles, fried green tomatoes, and even chicken gizzards on the menu. The restaurant also serves up bone-in fried catfish.