5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Chicken Buckets, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite spots for crispy, flavorful chicken buckets and boxes.

There is no better way to enjoy fried chicken than in a bucket—restaurant chains like KFC have made these containers iconic, and somehow the cardboard containers make a simple meal feel festive. Opting for a bucket is usually a great way to feed a group of people as many places offer special deals on fried chicken buckets and combos. If you’re in the mood for some fried chicken and sides with a truly retro feel, several spots have options diners love: Here are five of the best chicken buckets, according to fans.

KFC

KFC’s iconic buckets are still what many people think of when they want good fried chicken, and the chain just brought the fan-favorite popcorn chicken back. “Just had it yesterday and it tastes EXACTLY like I remember. It was like a wave of nostalgia,” one diner said.

Guthrie’s Chicken Fingers

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Guthrie’s has “The Bucket”: 25 chicken fingers and six servings of Guthrie sauce. “Amazing first time experience with Guthrie’s! Super crispy and flavorful chicken strips paired with that perfect sauce,” one diner said.

Jollibee

Jollibee’s crispy Chickenjoy buckets are a big hit with chicken fans. “The fried chicken is outstanding. Pineapple cooler is great but really sweet. The Palabok fiesta is good too. Adobo rice. Mango pie,” one diner said.

Popeyes

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is technically sold in a box, but don’t let that stop you. “Just had three spicy white tonight with Cajun Sparkle! Always a delicious meal,” one fan said.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken is another option sold in a box, and fans love it. “Used to (and continues to) make the best chicken. The wings especially. Biscuits are unmatched. Pickled jalapenos are the crowning touch,” one diner said. “And if they ever ask you to wait because the chicken is still cooking? Fresh out of the fryer is worth its weight in gold only when you eat in (not takeout).”