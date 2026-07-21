4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steamers, According to Diners

Enjoy fresh shellfish and buttery broth with these top-rated pots.

Steamers are one of those New England specialties diners love: Fresh shellfish such as soft shell clams, shrimp, clams, crab legs, and more enjoyed with a buttery broth and sides. Simple, delicious, and packed with flavor, a good steamer is the ultimate seafood indulgence perfect for an appetizer, or a full meal with sides like crusty bread. If you’re in the mood for the freshest seafood steamer from a restaurant that gets it right every time, the following spots have you covered: Here are four chains with the best steamers.

Topsail Steamer

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Topsail Steamer has several excellent options on the menu: The Full Steamer is a showstopper of a fish containing snow crab, peel-and-eat shrimp, littleneck clams, Andouille sausage, sweet corn, red bliss potatoes, onion, homemade seafood seasoning, served with cocktail sauce and butter. “Large portions and the crab was so soft and juicy! We had the ‘Jimmys way’ which had the Cajun kick to it but wasn’t too spicy,” one fan said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has delicious seafood steampots diners love. “Steamer pots, mussels, clams, shrimp corn, potatoes and sausage… Everything came out hot and cooked perfectly.”

The Crafty Crab

The Crafty Crab has delicious steamed seafood on the menu and great fried options too. The Seafood Platter is a hearty option with snow crab, whole shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn, and potatoes. “The flavor of the food is amazing!!! I wish they had a few more side options but it’s really good,” one diner said.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has organic steamed Prince Edward Island mussels served in a garlic-butter white wine broth and grilled bread. “I went with the cup of clam chowder and the 1.5 lbs of mussels steamed with garlic and butta. Deeeelicious,” one diner shared.