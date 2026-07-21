5 Chain Restaurants That Still Have a Baked Potato Bar, According to Diners

These restaurant chains still let diners load baked potatoes with their favorite toppings.

If you lived during the 1980s and 1990s, you surely remember the baked potato bar. Often part of a salad or hot bar, the spud-specific area focuses on piping up baked potatoes, ready to be dressed and loaded with the toppings of your choice. Similar to salad bars and buffets, baked potato bars aren’t as common as they once were, but you can still enjoy a customized tater at a handful of places. Here are 5 chain restaurants that still have the baked potato bar, according to diners.

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli has baked potatoes and a salad bar, allowing you to add toppings yourself. Many opt to order from the meu of fully loaded spuds. However, you can opt for catering and treat guests to a baked potato bar with endless spud custom toppings. “Our Plain Jane Potato Bar is a crowd pleaser! We deliver hot baked potatoes, and your guests can choose from tasty toppings including cheese, sour cream, bacon, butter, and green onions. We can’t wait to cater your next gathering,” the chain writes.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral has a continuous buffet with everything you could dream of for your spud, ranging from hot items to salad bar specialties. “Baked potatoes are endlessly versatile and customizable, especially at Golden Corral! Load yours up with literally anything you want. Let’s see what you can do!” the chain writes. “Wow! I love when I stuff your baked potato’s with the steak 😋 sooo good,” a follower responded. “Chili, cheese, sour cream, onions, bacon and a few spoons of a couple of things off the salad bar. Typical, but always the best!” another added. “Looks like something I have seen my wife do… she goes crazy over a Golden Corral baked potato… SOAKS it in the cheese too,” a third said.

Sizzler

Classic bar potato standard. One of the top employee hacks at Sizzler? Taking advantage of the “baked potato bar,” aka the salad bar. “Instead of just picking random dishes, I asked the staff and longtime customers what they recommend,” an influencer recently shared. Oscar, a “Sizzler hack pro,” had a spudgestion. ”Get the salad bar, order a baked potato, and load it with hot cheese.” In the video, he smothers his with hot cheese and tao meat.

Ruby Tuesday

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At Ruby Tuesday, you can order a classic Loaded Baked Potato, which includes standard toppings like whipped butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon bits. However, if you really want to customize, you can opt for the “Endless Garden Bar” and add whatever you want. This is even the $9.99 Monday Special, the Garden Bar plus Loaded Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, bacon bits, and chives.

Sirloin Stockade

Sirloin Stockade is a smaller steakhouse chain that offers a salad bar and a hot bar that includes baked potatoes, which you can elevate even more with the fixings of your choice. Diners in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kentucky love the choose-your-own-adventure baked potato format.