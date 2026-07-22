5 Restaurant Chains with the Best BLT, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best restaurant chains for classic BLT sandwiches.

The BLT is proof that simple ingredients can make an unforgettable sandwich. Whether it’s piled high with crispy bacon or upgraded with additions like avocado or a fried egg, the best versions stay true to the classic combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato while using quality ingredients to elevate every bite. To find the top restaurant chain BLTs, Eat This, Not That! asked Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, for her recommendations. Here are the top five.

Jason’s Deli

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Known for its made-to-order sandwiches and fresh ingredients, Jason’s Deli offers a BLT that goes beyond the traditional recipe without losing its classic appeal. “While Jason’s Deli offers several fresh sandwiches, the Bigger Better BLT stands out with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato, creamy avocado, and a fresh-cracked egg layered on multigrain wheat bread,” says Filer. “The addition of avocado and egg gives this BLT a hearty twist while still letting the classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato combination shine.”

Black Bear Diner

If you’re looking for a straightforward take on the beloved sandwich, Black Bear Diner sticks to the tried-and-true formula while leaving room for a few optional upgrades. According to Filer, “Black Bear Diner keeps its B.L.T. true to the classic with thick-cut bacon, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and mayonnaise served on your choice of toasted bread.” She adds, “For those looking to customize their sandwich, avocado can be added for an extra layer of creamy flavor without taking away from the traditional BLT experience.”

Eggs Up Grill

With a menu built around classic breakfast and lunch favorites, Eggs Up Grill offers a BLT that feels right at home alongside its other comfort food staples. Eggs Up Grill keeps its EUG BLT classic with five strips of crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, and mayonnaise served on grilled Tuscan bread. The generous amount of bacon and hearty grilled bread create a simple but satisfying sandwich that lets the classic BLT flavors shine.

First Watch

Known for putting fresh twists on breakfast and lunch favorites, First Watch elevates the traditional BLT with one simple addition that makes it even more satisfying. “First Watch’s BLTE takes everything people love about a classic BLT and makes it even more satisfying with the addition of a fresh-cooked egg,” says Filer. “The rich yolk adds extra creaminess, while the thick-cut bacon and fresh vegetables keep the sandwich balanced and full of flavor.”

Friendly’s

Friendly’s sticks to the classic formula, proving that fresh ingredients and crispy bacon are all you need to make a memorable BLT. “Friendly’s keeps its BLT easy, and that’s exactly why it works. Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, and toasted bread come together in a sandwich that lets each ingredient shine without unnecessary extras.”