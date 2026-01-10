7 Chain Restaurant Club Sandwiches Fans Say Come Stacked With Bacon and Turkey

Fans say these chain restaurant club sandwiches come stacked with turkey and crispy bacon.

A classic club sandwich is a delicious and versatile sandwich, whether a simple classic at your local diner or a more dressed-up version at an upscale restaurant. The foundation of this triple decker menu item is simply white toasted bread with turkey/chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Some people prefer ham, others add cheese, it’s all good. So where are the best ones to be found? Here are seven restaurant chain club sandwiches loaded with delicious meat and fillings, according to hungry diners.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli has several club sandwiches on the menu. The classic McAlister’s Club contains roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, Swiss, spring mix, tomato, mayo, and McAlister’s Honey Mustard™ on wheat, and the King Club contains twice the ingredients on country white. “First time visiting a McAlister’s Deli, it will NOT be the last! My brother and I wanted something that we could bring home after being at the hospital all day. We both ordered the King Club, it was amazing! A lot of meat and fresh wonderful tasting veggies,” one diner said.

Jersey Mike’s

The Club Sub at Jersey Mike’s is my go-to sandwich at the chain—it’s always packed with top-quality ingredients and absolutely delicious. “This is the kind of club you want to belong to,” the restaurant says. “Our Applewood smoked bacon, sizzled to perfection, is nestled on top of a foundation of turkey, ham, and provolone, topped with mayo. Get it Mike’s Way for unbelievable flavor.”

Potbelly Sandwich Works

The Chicken Club at Potbelly Sandwich Works contains all-natural grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar. “First time being here today I had the chicken bacon club on flatbread as you see in the photo also I had the chicken pot pie soup, the other people I was with had Italian and mac & cheese all sandwiches were toasted and everything was absolutely delicious,” one Yelp diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s has several excellent subs on the menu that customers rave about, with the Beach Club in particular (hand-sliced turkey breast, provolone, avocado spread, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and mayo) a big hit. “My beach club from Jimmy John’s! Added bacon,” one happy customer said, sharing a picture of their giant sandwich on Facebook. “The best sandwich on the menu, and you got the best flavor of chips too,” another fan commented.

Cousins Subs

The Classic Club at Cousins Subs contains ham, turkey breast, provolone, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oregano, and mayo, and fans love it. “The club with the oregano and thinly sliced onions is still one of the greatest subs ever made,” one Redditor said.

Groucho’s Deli

Groucho’s Deli has several generously-portioned club sandwiches on the menu, but the Deli Club for 2 is a showstopper, with double the meat as the Groucho’s Original Club. “We double the meat and serve it as a hearty portion for two, each with their own bag of Groucho’s Famous Potato Chips and a dill pickle spear. Perfect for splitting—or for one seriously hungry fan,” the chain says. One fan agreed, saying, “I ordered the Deli Club. O.M.G!!! Even the guy sitting at the bar laughed when I said, ‘How the heck am I supposed to eat this?!’ I immediately asked our server for a box to go for half of the sandwich.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The California Chicken Club Sandwich at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is spectacular. “Instead of mere lunch meat or shredded chicken, we use thick slices of seasoned, grilled chicken for a succulent, savory bite,” the chain says. “Then, we pack on the flavor with applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, melty swiss cheese, crisp green lettuce, ripe tomatoes and a roasted garlic aioli. Served with a side of fries, this sandwich is perfect for a power lunch or when changing things up at dinner time.”