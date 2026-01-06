Fans say these fast-food chains serve the best grilled chicken sandwiches right now.

Nothing beats the taste of a crispy chicken sandwich smothered in mayo and sauce, but sometimes you need the convenience of fast food without the unhealthy undertaking. There’s a variety of fast food restaurants that offer a grilled chicken option just as delicious and generally better for you than the fried. Here are 5 fast food chains fans say have the best grilled chicken sandwiches.

Chick-Fil-A

Chick-Fil-A has a lot of (chicken) skin in the game, according to reviewers who love their chicken sandwiches. “I have always gotten fried chicken sandwiches from the time I was younger until today when I decided to try a grilled chicken sandwich from Chick-Fil-A,” a Redditor said. “I actually really enjoyed it.” Another said, “I love the honey roasted bbq sauce that comes with the Chick-fil-A grilled chicken.” More comments followed, with one customer saying “Chick Fil A, no question. In terms of value and quality, it rivals what I’d get at a normal restaurant, if not better.”

Cook-Out

Many customers called out Cook-Out and how delicious their food is in general, but especially the Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich. “If you’re familiar with Cook-Out you’re probably aware you can order a grilled chicken sandwich topped like any burger,” a customer said. “Cajun grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, onion, pickles, cheese and barbecue sauce. It’s great because the chicken is super flavorful with a distinct char on the exterior.” Multiple comments followed, saying “yep just order a Cajun Chicken sandwich and ask for it cheddar style, or any style” and “I got addicted to Cook Out on my recent trip to the Carolinas.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is still a favorite among grilled chicken fans. “My favorite grilled chicken sandwich is at Wendy’s. I love the lettuce, bun and honey mustard type sauce on it,” one said. Now it comes with mayo, but I still ask to swap it out for the honey mustard sometimes. “Seconded for Wendy’s,” another said, with a third following it up, saying “Wendy’s all the way.”

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. is another favorite among customers, particularly the Santa Fe with flavorful charbroiled chicken breast, green chile, lettuce, American cheese, and their Santa Fe Sauce on sourdough. “Carl’s Jr. the Santa Fe is my favorite but they’re all good. Juicy, seasoned in an interesting way the bun is slightly sweet whole wheat. It’s not [an] after thought on the menu but a star in its own right,” a comment said. Another agreed, saying “the sauce is tasty & whole green chilies make it a standout.”

The Habit

The Habit came up, with particular call outs about their chicken club. “The Habit Chicken Club is really good. Served on grilled sourdough not a bun so it’s more like an actual sandwich and not a chicken burger,” a comment said. More followed, saying “the Chicken Club sandwich at Hamburger Habit is to die for.”