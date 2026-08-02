5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Ice Cream, According to Diners

Diners share where to find this crispy, cold, and iconic dessert.

I still remember the first time I ever saw fried ice cream on a Mexican restaurant menu and being blown away by the concept—how on earth can you deep fry ice cream? Turns out, it’s possible, and it’s also ridiculously delicious. The contrast between the cold silky ice cream and crispy, chewy coating is addictive, and somehow much more special than a regular cone. If you’re looking for spots that have this iconic dessert, several restaurants get it right every time: Here are five chains with the best fried ice cream, according to diners.

Chevys Fresh Mex

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The Deep-Fried Ice Cream at Chevys Fresh Mex is made with creamy vanilla ice cream rolled in a crispy coating, deep-fried and served on a layer of cinnamon-dusted tortilla strips, and topped with homemade caramel, chocolate sauces and whipped cream. “The food came hot, fast, delicious, freshly made tortillas, and the most beautiful made dessert,” one diner said. “The fried ice cream topped with mint, whip cream, chocolate, and caramel. It was so beautifully assembled. It was fit for a magazine shoot.”

El Torito

El Torito’s Deep-Fried Ice Cream is made from vanilla ice cream in a cinnamon-sugar coating with chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, roasted coconut, powdered sugar and whipped cream. “The fried ice cream was, as usual, fantastic and the coffee was really good,” one diner said.

Jose Pepper’s

The Very Berry Fried Ice Cream at Jose Pepper’s is outstanding, diners say. “We had friends visit recently and we took them to Pepper’s for dinner and drinks. Everyone enjoyed their meal and we all loved the fried ice cream dessert we all shared,” one fan shared.

Acapulco Restaurant and Cantina

Acapulco Restaurant and Cantina has a delicious Deep-Fried Ice Cream made with vanilla ice cream in a cinnamon-sugar coating with chipotle-chocolate sauce and whipped cream. “The food was great, especially the freshly- made table-side guacamole and the crab enchiladas. We also loved the flan and deep-fried ice cream! Also the Happy Hour specials are great,” one fan said.

Casa Olé

Casa Olé has an amazing Strawberry Mexican Sundae, made from a flour tortilla bowl deep-fried and filled with vanilla ice cream, topped with strawberry sauce, and garnished with whipped cream and a cherry on top. “The Casa Cool Wrap would be something to get if you are looking for something light.. the avocado ranch is delicious! I would end with a Mexican sundae or some warm sopapillas with the rum sauce!” one diner said.