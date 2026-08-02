5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Taco Tuesday Deals, According to Diners

These popular Mexican chains offer delicious, budget-friendly weekday specials.

There’s never a bad time to have tacos, but many restaurants have great deals on Tuesdays where diners can enjoy their favorite Mexican food on a special deal—hence the popular Taco Tuesday specials. Some spots offer discounted food, others throw in extra for the usual price, but all are popular for offering excellent tacos made from the best ingredients, every time. If you’re craving this weekday treat, here are five chains with the best taco Tuesday deals, according to diners.

California Fish Grill

California Fish Grill‘s Taco Tuesday deal is a big hit with diners who love the tacos starting at $3.50 every Tuesday. “Grilled white fish tacos on taco Tuesday are huge and delicious!” one fan said. “And surprisingly better than average quality/taste. It is a great value,” another commented.

Del Taco

Del Taco diners can get Taco Tuesday deals like three Snack Tacos for $2.49, plus Big Fat Taco meal deals. “Taco Nite is still great – 12 tacos, a bean burrito or two and a dessert thing costs ~$20 in my area,” one fan said.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop offers diners $2.50 regular tacos and $3.50 premium tacos every Tuesday. “First time at Fuzzy’s Tacos. Taco Tuesday was great. Great food, bar, good service, clean space. Will be back for happy hour!” one fan said.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco diners can enjoy two tacos for only $5 every Tuesday. “Seasoned and freshly grilled chicken. Been eating it since I was a kid 27 years ago. Always came in clutch when my parents didn’t feel like cooking on a Friday,” one fan said.

Baja Cali Fish & Tacos

Baja Cali Fish & Tacos diners can get four delicious fish tacos for $9.99 on Tuesdays. “How can you not love their fish tacos!! They have daily specials but the taco Tuesday with the fish tacos is definitely the best,” one fan raved.