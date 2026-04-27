6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Patty Melts on Buttered Texas Toast

Find out which restaurant chains serve the best patty melts on thick Texas toast.

A good patty melt should be made with thick, hearty bread that can hold the ground beef patty, cheese, and sauce; and Texas toast works particularly well for this diner staple. The hefty, flavorful bread goes perfectly with the melty beefy ingredients, resulting in a truly delicious sandwich that feels special. The ingredients couldn’t be more simple but the taste is incredible. So where can diners find this staple sandwich? Here are six chain restaurants serving delicious patty melts on buttery, garlicky Texas toast.

Whataburger

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Whataburger‘s Patty Melt is a popular sandwich made with two large beef patties, Monterey Jack cheese, creamy pepper sauce, and grilled onions on Texas toast. “Patty Melt is the best burger in fast food,” one fan shared. The Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich is also served on thick, tasty Texas toast.

Huddle House

The Classic Patty Melt at Huddle House is made with two grilled beef patties, melted American cheese, grilled diced onions and mayonnaise on Texas toast with pickle chips served on the side. The chain also has a delicious Philly cheesesteak made with thinly sliced steak, grilled onions and green peppers, and a melted Swiss-American cheese blend on Texas toast.

Waffle House

Waffle House has a Texas Angus Patty Melt on the menu that is not only tasty but great value for money. This sandwich is made with a quarter pound of Angus beef hamburger, grilled onions, and two slices of American cheese served on Texas Toast.

Fat Pat’s Bar & Grill

Diners at Fat Pat’s Bar & Grill can enjoy the classic Patty Melt served with french fries. This sandwich is made with the chain’s specialty beef patty served on Texas toast with American cheese, grilled onion, and dressed with Fat Pat’s sauce. “Today I had the Patty Melt burger and it was one of the better things I’ve eaten in a long time,” one fan said. “Good atmosphere and great service go a long way too.”

Steak ‘n Shake

Fans say Steak ‘n Shake‘s Frisco Melt is unmatched. “I guess I’m behind the times, (lol), but I had my very first Friso Melt today!!! It was DELICIOUS!!!!” one diner raved. “It’s my fav,” another responded.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic occasionally features a Texas Toast Patty Melt on the menu, made with a quarter-pound beef patty, two slices of American cheese, grilled onions, mayonnaise, and mustard on thick, toasted Texas toast. “I always forget how great Sonic is patty melt is delicious!” one fan shared.