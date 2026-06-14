These chains pair crave-worthy cornbread with smoky, flavor-packed beans.

One of my favorite things about going to a Southern or BBQ-style restaurant isn’t the meat. I am a sucker for delicious, fresh-baked cornbread and savory beans. There is something about the two sides that just brings a meal together for me. Luckily, most BBQ restaurants serve both. However, not all are finger-licking delicious. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best cornbread and beans, according to diners.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ’s Baked Beans with Brisket are a signature, slow-cooked side dish that diners rave over because of the chunks of smoky brisket in it. The chain also has amazing cornbread. One Redditor maintains the “cornbread, which is normally not something I eat,” is delicious. “I was pleasantly surprised. Topped with a little butter and honey, it served as a wonderful dessert to cap off the meal,” they said.

Famous Dave’s

The cornbread muffins at Famous Dave’s are so delicious that they sell the boxed mix at Walmart. They have a touch of sweetness and an amazing flavor, according to diners. They are “so good there ought to be a sin tax on it,” said one Tripadvisor user. “We never leave without a takeout order of a dozen.” And, the Baked “Wilbur” Beans are also a fan favorite, canned beans enhanced with smoked pork sausage, brisket, bacon, jalapeños, Famous Dave’s BBQ sauce, onions, and peppers.

Jim ‘N Nicks

Jim ‘N Nicks version of cornbread is a fusion of cheese biscuits and cornbread muffins. “It’s like nothing you’ve ever had before,” a Yelper says. “Not even your mama’s.” The baked beans are also a classic, featuring a rich, smoky, and slightly sweet flavor profile, slow-simmered with a tangy tomato base, onions, and savory bits of smoked pork or bacon.

The Smoke Shop BBQ

The Smoke Shop BBQ is serious about cornbread, calling its version “The Cornbread” on the menu. “The cornbread was moist, sweet, and a perfect accompaniment to the crispy, juicy chicken,” says a customer in a Google review, calling it “the most perfect cornbread [they’ve] ever tasted.” Another added: “I do not know what they put in their cornbread but I don’t think I will ever have cornbread anywhere else,” they said. “It was magical.” And the Pit Beans are also delicious, a signature, slow-smoked side dish made with navy beans and hearty chunks of beef brisket that are simmered in a sweet and savory sauce.

Moe’s Original BBQ

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Moe’s Original BBQ has an extra special cornbread, packed with onions, jalapeños, whole milk, and eggs. According to fans, it comes out golden and gets grilled after. The signature, slow-cooked baked beans are sweet, tangy, and loaded with smoky flavor. “Their baked beans have smoked brisket in them. So delicious,” a Yelper says.