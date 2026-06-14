These chains serve tender, flavorful roast pork dinners diners keep ordering.

Roast pork is delicious, whether it is a loin or chop. The salty, savory, “other white meat” is perfect for roasting, as it comes out so tender and tasty. For whatever reason, it is a little harder to find on menus than versions of roast chicken or beef. Where can you indulge in a delicious roast pork dinner? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best roast pork dinners, according to diners.

Cracker Barrel

Head to Cracker Barrel on Tuesday for the Tuesday Country Fried Pork Chops special. “Seasoned right, golden-fried, and smothered in country gravy. Served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” the menu reads. “Cracker Barrel keeps their pork chops simple and traditional,” Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, previously told us. “The seasoning is mild, and the portions are generous, making it an extremely popular comfort-food meal.”

Texas Roadhouse

The pork chops at Texas Roadhouse are another roast pork dinner treat, well-seasoned, reliably juicy, generously portioned, and consistent. “The pork chops are grilled rather than fried, which keeps the flavor focused on the meat itself,” Buchanan added. “They stay juicy and are usually well-seasoned without being overly salty.” And, you can get them with applesauce. “Every time I go to Texas Road House I get their applesauce and it is absolutely fantastic,” a Redditor says.

Outback

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Over at Outback, the Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops are roast pork deliciousness with a sweet-and-savory glaze and a juicy texture. “Outback’s pork chops lean slightly bolder in flavor, with seasoning that stands out more on the outside,” Buchanan explains. “The meat stays tender and works well with heavier sides.” Diners agree. “I really enjoyed Outback Steakhouses Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops and those were bone in and each order comes with 2,” a Facebooker says. “They were sweet, savory, smoky and juicy!”

Luby’s Cafeteria

The roast pork offerings rotate at Luby’s Cafeteria. They regularly offer specials that diners devour, such as Spinach-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin, stuffed with dressing and herbs, the Jumbo Pork Chop, and classic Sweet and Sour Pork.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral rotates roast pork on its buffet lineup. Some of the most popular versions include a slow-cooked Carved Pork Loin, Grilled BBQ Pork Loin, and Grilled Hickory Bourbon Pork Loin.