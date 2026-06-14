From beef stroganoff to steak pasta, these chains serve comforting beef-and-noodle dishes.

While beef and noodles aren’t the most common pairing, they can be one of the most delicious. Whether enjoyed as a pasta dish at your favorite Italian joint or as beef stroganoff, a country-style comfort meal, the duo is oddly satisfying. Where can you get the best versions at a chain near you? Here are 4 restaurant chains with the best beef and noodles, according to diners.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral has a delicious version of beef stroganoff. “With more than 400 locations across the country, Golden Corral has become a beloved, easily accessible destination for hearty, all-you-can-eat meals. The national buffet chain has beef stroganoff as a rotating dish and Chef Dennis is a fan,” Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, previously told us. The tender beef in a creamy mushroom sauce offers “consistency and flavor balance are surprisingly solid.”

Noodles & Co.

If you hit Noodles & Company at the right time, usually in the winter, you can indulge in its famous steak stroganoff. “Noodles & Company’s beef stroganoff features tender steak and mushrooms in a rich, creamy sauce that’s well balanced and flavorful, showing how proper seasoning and sauce development can elevate a classic comfort dish even in a fast casual setting,” Chef Dennis says. “A hearty, delicious meal,” agrees Ian Jacked Eats in a review. He adds that it has 44 grams of protein.

Marie Callender’s

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Marie Callender’s also serves up a delicious version of beef stroganoff. “Marie Callender’s serves a homestyle version with tender beef and mushrooms in a creamy sauce over egg noodles,” says Chef Dennis. “It leans into comfort food tradition, delivering the richness and familiarity chefs expect from this classic dish.” Can’t make it to a restaurant? You can also grab the meal in the frozen food aisle of your grocery store.

Olive Garden

If you want to enjoy beef and pasta Italian-style, head to your local Olive Garden and order the Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo, which features grilled sirloin tips over fettuccine Alfredo, tossed with gorgonzola blue cheese and spinach, and topped with sun-dried tomatoes and a balsamic drizzle. “The Steak Gorgonzola is my all time favorite!” a Redditor exclaims.