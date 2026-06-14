5 BBQ Chains With the Best Brisket Sandwiches, According to Diners

These BBQ chains serve smoky, tender brisket sandwiches diners can't stop craving.

What is even better than a beef brisket plate? A brisket sandwich. Anyone who knows anything about BBQ understands how amazing the meal is. The slow-cooked and smoked meat, smothered in BBQ sauce, and sandwiched between two slices of bread or a roll with all the fixings? Just yum. Where can you get the best brisket sandwiches, according to diners? Here are 5 BBQ chains serving it.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ has finger-licking good brisket, consistently sliced to a premium standard and served on amazing bread. “I’m a huge fan of the brisket sandwich at Mission BBQ. Chain restaurants are not usually my first choice but I’ve found their brisket sandwich perfect to my liking and very consistent,” one Redditor maintains.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque’s legendary No Cowbell sandwich, named after the iconic SNL skit, is a fan favorite. “Award-winning beef brisket, provolone, sautéed peppers and onions, crispy fried onions, and horseradish sauce, all piled high on Texas toast,” the menu description reads. Diners maintain that nothing compares to it.

Famous Dave’s

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Famous Dave’s BBQ is known for large portions, delicious smoked meats, cornbread, signature sauces, and beyond-delicious brisket. Clara K. from Hacienda Heights, CA wrote on Yelp that she’s “kicking” herself for not going sooner, because the brisket is “Literally to DIE FOR! Dave’s BBQ ruined all bbq for me.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is one of the biggest barbecue restaurants in the world, serving “solid” BBQ meats, according to a Redditor. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly, for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.” The brisket sandwich is the best thing on the menu, per diners.

Arbys

Arby’s is your best bet if you are hoping to get your BBQ fix at the drive-thru. The roast beef-centric chain serves its famous Smokehouse Brisket, a 13-hour-smoked brisket with crispy onions, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Fans maintain it is one of the tastiest sandwich options. The chain also has rotating items. A few months ago, it launched the swicy Quarter Pound Brisket and Pulled Pork sandwiches, another fan favorite.