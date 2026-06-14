5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Meat-and-Three Meals, According to Diners

Diners share the top cafeteria-style spots for this classic Southern comfort meal.

A meat and three meal is a popular dining concept where diners can get their protein (meat) plus three sides (usually vegetables, starches, and bread) all for an affordable price. This culinary tradition has roots in the South, where the meat and three is still a deeply appreciated way to enjoy a balanced meal without spending a fortune (it’s also very popular in Hawaii). If you want a no-frills meat and three meal diners rate highly, add the following five chains to your list.

Luby’s

Luby’s diners can put together their favorite meat-and-three plates with an entree, two signature sides, and a roll. “The fish patty plate I chose had medium spices, onion, red bell pepper, a mixture of similar fish. Nice family friendly place, various meal options – the LuAnn plate is a great special, they have seasonal plates,” one diner said.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has a wide variety of classic meat-and-three options—check the daily lunch specials at your local CB for options including the Weekday Lunch The Best Classic Meatloaf. “Now they say ‘it’s second only to moms’ and this is truth in advertising,” one happy fan said. “You can order two or three sides so I chose two which was steamed broccoli and mashed potatoes with brown gravy although you can get white.”

Piccadilly Restaurants

Piccadilly Restaurants is another cafeteria-type chain offering guests simple, no-frills meat-and-three plates at low prices but with great flavor and quality. “You all showed out today with the stewed okra! It is absolutely delicious,” one diner said.

Lizard’s Thicket

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Lizard’s Thicket is the place to go for delicious down-home meat-and-three plates. “My favorite is the fried pork chop with two sides, corn bread muffins and sweet tea. Variety of food options to select. All delicious,” one fan said.

S&S Cafeterias

Diners at S&S Cafeterias can make their own tasty meat-and-three plates from a variety of different proteins and sides. “Homestyle cooking that is delicious and affordable,” one diner said. “The kids’ meals have been a huge help to my family.”