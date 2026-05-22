3 Best Apple Pies at Chain Restaurants, According to a Pastry Chef

A pastry chef shares the best chain restaurant apple pies to try now.

Apple pie is one of America’s favorite desserts for good reason. With its buttery crust, warm cinnamon-spiced filling, and comforting flavor, it’s a classic that never goes out of style. While many people associate apple pie with fall, it’s just as satisfying year-round, whether served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or enjoyed on its own. From diner staples to restaurant favorites, some chain restaurants do this timeless dessert especially well. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! Asked Kareem “Mr. Bake” Queeman, Pastry Chef, Television Personality & Judge for his top three spots. Here are the chains with the standout apple pies worth ordering.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Apple Pie

A great apple pie is all about balance, texture and flavor. It should have a homemade taste, a comforting feel and be simple. According to Chef Kareem, there are a few things to look for when ordering. “The apples should still have structure instead of turning into mush, the spice should enhance the fruit instead of overpowering it, and the crust needs to bring contrast, whether that’s flaky, crisp, buttery, or crumbly,” he says. “The best apple pies also avoid being overly sweet and allow the natural flavor and slight tartness of the apples to shine through.”

McDonald’s

It’s no surprise that McDonald’s makes the list. The chain’s apple pies have a distinctive crunchy crust that stands out from traditional soft-baked pies and are predictable–you know what you’re going to get–pure goodness. “What makes it stand out is the contrast in textures,” says Chef Kareem. “The crisp outer shell against the warm cinnamon-apple filling creates that instantly recognizable comfort-food experience.” He adds, “It’s consistent, flavorful, and one of those desserts people connect with emotionally because it tastes tied to memories as much as flavor.”

Texas Roadhouse

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Texas Roadhouse gets a lot of praise for its high-quality, affordable steak meals, but the Granny’s Apple Classic is another wow factor you must save room for. “Texas Roadhouse caramel apple dessert works because it leans into indulgence while still keeping the apple flavor present,” Chef Kareem explains. “The warm baked apples, caramel notes, and crunchy crust components create multiple layers of texture and richness.” He adds, “It feels comforting and elevated at the same time, especially served warm with ice cream.”

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s pies are iconic. The West Coast chain is known for its wide selection of freshly baked pies, from cream-filled favorites to classic fruit varieties. Its apple pie stands out for its flaky, buttery crust and generously spiced filling packed with tender apples, making it a longtime customer favorite. According to Chef Kareem, “Marie Callender’s delivers one of the closest experiences to a true bakery-style apple pie among chain restaurants.” He explains, “Their crust has a homemade quality that’s flaky and buttery, while the apples still maintain texture instead of breaking down completely. The spice balance is classic and restrained, allowing the apple flavor itself to remain the star.”