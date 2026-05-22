5 Restaurant Chains Shoppers Say Have the Best Bacon and Eggs

These chains serve standout bacon and eggs with quality ingredients.

Bacon and eggs are one of the simplest but most satisfying breakfast combinations. Nutritionally, they are the perfect pairing of fats and protein. And taste-wise, it all comes down to umami synergy, with eggs offering glutamate and bacon delivering nucleotide umami. But back to basics: We just love them together. You can make your own bacon and eggs at home, or opt to enjoy the duo at a restaurant. If you are leaning toward the latter, there are a handful of places serving up the best. Here are 5 restaurant chains diners say have the best bacon and eggs.

First Watch

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The bacon at First Watch is so good that you can order just bacon as an appetizer. I can’t eat at the breakfast spot without ordering the cult-favorite Million Dollar Bacon. “Four slices of our signature hardwood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and a maple syrup drizzle,” reads the menu. It is thick-cut, sweet, spicy, and slow-roasted, and I could honestly eat more than four slices. You can also get bacon along with your eggs, served any style.

Bob Evans

The hardwood-smoked bacon at Bob Evans is delicious, with center-cut hardwood-smoked bacon strips that hit the right notes. And, the chain cooks its Grade A, fresh-cracked eggs to order. Breakfast dishes such as the Big Egg Breakfast and Farmer’s Choice offer your choice of scrambled, over-easy, over-medium, over-hard, sunny-side up, or poached eggs alongside bacon.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s Thick-Sliced Bacon is a thick, smoky classic that comes with three strips per order, cooked to your liking, ranging from chewy to super-crisp. And, it pairs well with everything, but especially fresh cracked eggs.

Egg Harbor Cafe

Egg Harbor Cafe is famous for its high-quality bacon. The Cherrywood Bacon Strips are popular, but the Maple Bourbon Bacon Strips, $1.50 more than other varieties, are the real crowd-pleaser, featuring a sweet-and-salty, thick-cut crust. If you prefer Canadian Bacon Slices and Turkey Bacon Strips, they offer those, too. “Phenomenal,” says a TripAdvisor diner. And, all the eggs are cooked to order.

Another Broken Egg

Another Broken Egg served the most delicious Hardwood Smoked Bacon, “naturally smoked, thick-sliced crispy baked bacon,” reads the menu. You can also enjoy it in the Loaded Bacon Gouda Grits, topped with bacon, tomatoes & green onions, and the Bacon & Chorizo Omelette, “Bacon & cream cheese filled, topped with garlic butter sautéed chorizo, Jack cheese, green onions.”