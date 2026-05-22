5 Chain Restaurants Shoppers Say Serve the Best Fish and Shrimp Combos

Satisfy your seafood cravings with these top-rated restaurant platters

Shrimp and fish platters are fairly common in many seafood spots, but which ones are the best? Diners are always looking for good combos where the ingredients and quality are top notch and the portions are generous. These meals usually come with sides like french fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies, and of course sauce like marinara and tartar. If you’re craving really good battered and breaded fish and shrimp, or blackened and grilled varieties, add the following chains to your list: Here are five restaurants customers say have the best fish and shrimp combos.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has several combos on the menu, including the Fish & Shrimp platter: This meal includes two batter dipped fish fillets and six butterfly shrimp, served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies. “Captain D’s fish and tartar sauce is the best in the business. I never hesitate to go to one when I’m in an area that has a Captain D’s nearby,” one diner said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack is known for its excellent seafood boil, but the chain also has some great fried platters, like the Captain’s Plate (BBQ Snow Crab, crispy fried shrimp, fried fish fillet with fries and coleslaw). “Great service and food. The blackened tilapia was outstanding and my wife’s shrimp plate was perfect for her. We got some hush puppies as a side and had a fantastic time,” one diner said.

Red Lobster

Shrimp-lovers are in luck, as Red Lobster‘s Endless Shrimp deal is back. For a limited time, diners can enjoy Marry Me Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo and Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, endlessly. Those who want a combo platter can opt for one of the signature feasts like Admiral’s Feast: Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips and bay scallops, all crisped to a golden-brown. Served with cocktail and tartar sauces and your choice of two sides. “I ordered the salmon New Orleans. The blackened salmon was cooked perfectly topped with some pico de Gallo and three shrimp. The pico had a kick to it which for me was perfect,” one diner said.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

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The Forrest’s Seafood Feast at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. contains Fish & Chips, Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Remoulade Sauce, Cocktail Sauce. “The food was really good—fresh shrimp dishes, tasty sides, and well-made drinks,” one diner said.

Ivar’s Acres of Clams

The Fried Northwest Platter at Ivar’s Acres of Clams has delicious Alaska cod, surf clam strips, jumbo prawns, Cajun salmon, and French fries. “I had the coconut shrimp if it’s very juicy and flavorful also with a side salad. We also enjoyed the blackened salmon salad, and the salmon with shrimp,” one fan shared.