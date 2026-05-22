These restaurant chains serve tender, smoky ribs diners rave about.

The best ribs are always going to be found down south at a tiny little BBQ joint or in someone’s backyard. However, if you have a craving for a juicy slab of meat smothered in a delicious sauce, you don’t have to travel. There are a handful of chain restaurants near your home where you can enjoy a half- or full-slab. Where should you feast on the juiciest, tastiest, and most satisfying ribs? Here are 5 restaurant chains shoppers say serve the best BBQ ribs.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s slow-cooked, hand-rubbed ribs keep diners coming back for more, glazed in their trademark barbecue sauce, and served with delicious sides. “Pleasantly surprised by the ribs at Texas Roadhouse last night, beautiful delicious crust and fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender!” said a Redditor. “As far as chains go…they make the most solid rib,” another added.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s put itself on the map for its “Award-Winning Ribs,” which deliver competition-level smoke flavor. The meat is hand-rubbed with spices, slow-smoked in a pit, and basted in scratch-made sauces. According to a former pitmaster for Famous Dave’s, “the ribs are smoked for approximately 3 hours with pure hickory,” and the rub in the restaurant is “primarily smoked paprika, brown sugar, salt, garlic, and a little cayenne pepper. The celery seeds are added after the rib rub and only on the top side of ribs,” they write on Reddit.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ, famous for regional sauces and slow-smoked meats, smokes baby back ribs by the bone. The fall-off-the-bone ribs are super tender and pair well with Tupelo Honey Heat sauce. Diners love them. “The food was the best I had ever tasted,” one diner says.

Houston’s Knife & Fork Barbeque Ribs

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Houston’s has the best ribs of any non-BBQ specific restaurant. “Those ribs are finger-lickin’ good. My favorite part is making a mess with it and licking the plate clean. I’ll like the sauce no matter where it ends up,” one Redditor says about the famous Knife & Fork Barbeque Ribs. They are “slow cooked and fall-off-the-bone tender, with coleslaw and fries.”

Redstone

Redstone is another great non-BBQ restaurant for BBQ Baby Back Ribs. They are “slow cooked, wood fired and basted with barbecue sauce, french fries and coleslaw,” the restaurant writes. They are “fall off the bone,” confirms a Yelper. “THE BABY BACK RIBS! Honestly, these are consistently the best I have ever had. They really do fall off the bone! You could probably blow the meat off the bone,” another added.