I Tried the Cheesesteak From 5 Chains and the Winner Was Perfect From Bread to Beef

I taste tested five popular chains to find the best fast food cheesesteak.

Finding a great cheesesteak outside of Philadelphia isn’t always an easy task, but several chain restaurants have created their own take on the classic sandwich, delivering quality options. To see which ones are actually worth ordering, I did the difficult job of sampling cheesesteaks from five different chains (you’re welcome), judging each one on its bread, steak, cheese, toppings, and overall flavor. As someone who has tasted cheesesteaks all through Philly, some definitely taste much closer to the real thing than others, while a few surprised me in unexpected ways. Here’s how they ranked, from worst to best.

Arby’s Classic Cheesesteak

Starting calories: about 690

Arby’s was the biggest disappointment of the bunch. It was the smallest cheesesteak I tried, and while it included a generous amount of steak and grilled onions for a fast food option, the flavor was off. The biggest drawback was the taste, which had an artificial, almost chemical-like taste that overpowered the sandwich. Considering how much my fiance and I have enjoyed other Arby’s sandwiches in past taste tests, this one was an unexpected letdown.

Subway Steak Philly

Starting calories: about 510 calories for a 6-inch Steak Philly

Subway’s Steak Philly comes with American cheese, peppers, and onions, but because the vegetables weren’t cooked. The sandwich tasted much more like a traditional deli sub than a true cheesesteak. It’s perfectly enjoyable if you’re simply looking for a steak sandwich, but it lacks the rich, savory flavor that comes from grilled peppers and onions. It’s not bad, it just doesn’t really satisfy a cheesesteak craving.

Jersey Mike’s Famous Philly

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Starting calories: about 750 calories

Jersey Mike’s delivers plenty of flavor thanks to nicely seasoned steak, onions, and both red and green peppers. The steak has a pleasant char, and the peppers add a subtle sweetness that really works well. The only thing holding it back is that it was noticeably drier than several of the other cheesesteaks I sampled. Asking for a little extra cheese would make this sandwich even better.

Mr. Subb Cheesesteak

Starting calories: about 424 calories for a Mini Cheddar Steak sub

This New York chain turned out to be one of the biggest surprises of the taste test. The soft Mr. Subb roll held up well to the cheese and sauce, the steak was well-seasoned, and every bite was flavorful and satisfying. While there weren’t many vegetables beyond a few diced peppers, the simple combination of steak and cheese worked in its favor, creating a hearty cheesesteak with excellent overall taste.

DiBella’s Philly Cheesesteak

Starting calories: about 680 calories for a small sub

DiBella’s earned the top spot thanks to its outstanding overall flavor. The fluffy roll, well-seasoned steak, melted cheese, and mix of vegetables all came together beautifully. My only complaint was that there were a few sections with more bread than filling, making the bread-to-meat ratio feel a little uneven and skimpy. Even so, the flavor easily made this my favorite cheesesteak of the group, though I’d probably order extra meat next time for an even better sandwich.