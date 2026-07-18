5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish and Fried Green Tomatoes

Satisfy your craving for this classic, crispy Southern pairing.

Fried green tomatoes are a classic Southern staple dish, a crispy, delicious appetizer made with sliced firm tomatoes coated in seasoned cornmeal and fried to a perfect golden color. Served with dips from spicy remoulade to pimento cheese, this savory treat goes particularly well with fried fish. If you’re craving this addictive combo, several restaurants hit the spot: Here are five chains with the best fried fish and fried green tomatoes.

Shaggy’s Restaurants

Diners at Shaggy’s Restaurants can pair delicious Fried Green Tomatoes (crispy fried green tomatoes drizzled with remoulade) with options like the Fried Fish Platter, made with catfish. Guests can also enjoy Gator Bites from the app menu, plus fried pickles.

Cotton Patch Cafe

Cotton Patch Cafe diners can enjoy Ma’s Fried Green Tomatoes alongside options like the Super Combo Fish & Shrimp. “Best fried green tomato in town. We went on Sunday morning after church and had a great time. People were very friendly,” one diner shared.

PoFolks

The tasty “Fried Green T’maters” at Po Folks goes perfectly with the Fried Whitefish platter. Diners also love the Chicken Gizzards dinner and lunch specials. Other excellent starts include Fried Mushrooms and Fried Pickles.

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

The cornflake-crusted Fried Green Tomatoes at Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille come with chipotle aioli and crumbled feta cheese, and pair nicely with the Grouper Fingers. “Food was so rich and yummy with perfection on the mahi and the fried green tomatoes. Wish I had a personal barrel of the boursin spread!” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lotus Seafood

Diners at Lotus Seafood can enjoy Fried Green Tomatoes with the fried fish options like trout, and tilapia. “The food was great! I had fried green tomatoes, a fully loaded loud pack, an egg roll and a margarita. The service was incredible,” one diner said.