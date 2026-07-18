5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Gizzards, According to Diners

Looking for the best fried chicken gizzards? These five popular restaurant chains serve up this classic Southern comfort food.

Chicken gizzards are a classic Southern comfort food, made from tenderized gizzards breaded and fried to the perfect golden-brown hue. This crunchy, savory dish is usually served as a hearty snack or appetizer served with your favorite dipping sauce, like ranch or spicy remoulade. Not many spots offer gizzards as a regular menu item but many places in the South (even KFC!) offer diners fried gizzards and similar menu items like liver: Here are five chains with the best fried chicken gizzards.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken offers diners livers or gizzards alongside the more typical fried chicken offerings, with the choice of making gizzards into a full combo meal. “Wanted a piece of fried chicken. Stopped in and ordered their livers and gizzards instead. Gizzards tender, livers well done but not hard, biscuit fluffy, buttery, and went perfectly with my livers and gizzards,” one fan said.

Chester’s Chicken

Diners at Chester’s Chicken can enjoy both fried livers and gizzards along with their regular fried chicken and sides. “I’m a chicken gizzard lover so I ordered the spicy and regular large, 3 tenders and a chicken sandwich. The gizzards were to die for. The tenders and sandwich were very good. 100% worth the trip for the gizzards! Lip smacking good!” one fan raved.

Pioneer Chicken

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Pioneer Chicken is a Los Angeles-based chicken chain that serves up perfectly crispy gizzards in a half-pound basket. “I’m from Florida, been looking for a place in Los Angeles that makes chicken gizzards, today I found my spot,” one fan said. “I don’t care it takes 1 1/2 + hours to get here… I do it for the GIZZARDS!!! The best chicken and gizzards ever,” another raved.

Lisa’s Chicken

Diners at Lisa’s Chicken can choose from a wide variety of chicken gizzard and liver combos. “I love the combo order of livers and gizzards with gravy! Never greasy and taste great!! This is my go to place for chicken,” one diner shared.

KFC

Some KFC locations offer gizzards but it’s not a regular menu item (according to Redditors, you can get it at the KFC in Nashville on Clarksville Pike, one KFC in south Boston, apparently one in Troy, Alabama). “I have had them in the past from gas stations, but KFC’s gizzards are the best,” one fan said.