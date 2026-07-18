4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Oxtails

Satisfy your comfort food cravings with these tender, slow-cooked classics.

Oxtail is a Caribbean speciality, a rich, delicious dish made with slow-braised tender beef in a stew. More commonly found in chain restaurants in Florida, this tasty menu item makes a perfect meal when paired with sides like rice and peas, plantains, and cabbage. If you’re craving this savory comfort food classic, several restaurants get it right every time: Here are four restaurants with the best oxtails diners love.

Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant

The Braised Oxtail at Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant is a must-have menu item, a slow-cooked, tender braised oxtail in a rich gravy, perfect with rice and peas. “The Ox tails are delicious! Fall off the bone tender with great Jamaican flavor,” one diner said.

Red Rooster

Red Rooster has delicious Smoked Oxtail, a rich and smoky dish served with sweet plantains, coconut lime rice, long pepper, and aromatic Thai basil. “The absolute best oxtails I have ever had at a restaurant. So very tender, exploding with flavor. I could’ve asked for a better dish than this one,” one diner said.

Fixins Soul Kitchen

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Fixins Soul Kitchen has Oxtails served with sweet brown gravy, rice and a side. “Fried chicken seasoned to perfection, moist and crispy, oxtails with just the right flavor and sauce, the greens my goodness we ate leftovers cold the next day and they were delicious!” one fan shared.

The Dutch Pot Jamaican Restaurant

The Dutch Pot Jamaican Restaurant has authentic classics on the menu, from jerk chicken and oxtails to brown stew and curry. “I chose to come here because I was searching for a good oxtail… I got the ox tail and curry chicken and both were out of this world!” one diner said.