6 Restaurant Chains with the Healthiest Breakfast Menus, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best chain restaurants for a balanced, nutritious breakfast.

When you’re trying to stick to your wellness goals, eating breakfast on the go can feel challenging. While many restaurant menus are loaded with oversized portions, refined carbs, and sugary drinks, a growing number of chains offer healthier options rich in protein, fiber, and other nutrient-dense ingredients. “The key is choosing meals that prioritize protein, include quality carbohydrates, and incorporate vegetables whenever possible,”says Rania Batayneh, MPH, home chef, recipe developer, nutritionist and author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet: The Simple 1:1:1 Formula for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss. “A few simple modifications can also help keep carbohydrates in check while still leaving you satisfied.’ Here are Batayneh’s top six picks for the healthiest restaurant chain breakfast menus. ‘

First Watch

First Watch makes it easy to build a balanced breakfast thanks to its selection of egg-based dishes, whole grains, and vegetable-packed entrées. Many menu items can also be customized to reduce carbohydrates without sacrificing protein or flavor, like the Tri-Athlete Omelet. “Made with cage-free egg whites, house-roasted crimini mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and green chiles, the Tri-Athlete Omelet is naturally high in protein and packed with vegetables. Instead of the fresh fruit, swap in the lemon-dressed organic mixed greens to reduce the overall carbohydrate content while adding even more fiber and nutrients.”

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Snooze offers plenty of fresh, ingredient-driven breakfast options that emphasize vegetables and high-quality proteins. With a few simple swaps, many of its signature dishes can fit into a balanced eating plan. Batayneh loves the Garden Harvest Omelet. “Three cage-free eggs are filled with asparagus, mushrooms, zucchini, roasted red peppers, and onions, then topped with chili-lime avocado and herbed cream cheese,” she says. “Served with mixed greens, Dijon vinaigrette, Parmesan, and pepitas, this is a balanced breakfast that delivers plenty of protein, vegetables, and healthy fats.”

Another Broken Egg Cafe

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Another Broken Egg Cafe stands out for offering a dedicated “Sensible Creations” menu alongside its classic breakfast fare. The lighter options make it easier to enjoy a satisfying meal while keeping calories and carbohydrates in check. “One thing I appreciate is that Another Broken Egg offers a Sensible Creations menu with lighter breakfast options,” says Batayneh. The Skinny Omelette is one of her favorites. “Made with egg whites, goat cheese, asparagus, roasted red peppers, and roasted garlic, this omelet is packed with flavor and vegetables,” she says. “It comes with both an English muffin and fresh seasonal fruit. Choose one or the other instead of both to better manage your carbohydrate intake.” The Shrimp Benedict is another must-have, according to Batayneh. “This unique Benedict features grilled focaccia topped with poached eggs, shrimp, sautéed mushrooms, roasted peppers, onions, arugula, and creamy velouté sauce, with fresh fruit on the side,” she says. “If you’d like to keep carbohydrates lower, enjoy the focaccia with your meal and take the fruit to go for a later snack.”

Tim Hortons

If you’re looking for a quick breakfast on the go, Tim Hortons offers several protein-rich choices that are more balanced than the typical pastry-and-coffee combo. A few smart selections can help you stay full without overloading on refined carbs. Spinach & Egg White Omelette Bites is a dish that Batayneh highly recommends. “These portable egg bites are one of the best grab-and-go breakfast options available,” she says. “Two Spinach & Egg White Omelette Bites provide about 13 grams of protein, only around 7 grams of carbohydrates, and just 130 calories, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking for a quick breakfast that supports stable blood sugar.” Spinach & Feta Savoury Egg Pastry is another item at Tim Hortons she enjoys. “Filled with scrambled eggs, spinach, and feta cheese inside a flaky pastry, this option offers more protein than many traditional pastries,” Batayneh explains. “While the puff pastry contributes additional carbohydrates, pairing it with a piece of fruit later in the morning instead of another bakery item can help create a more balanced breakfast.”

Chick-fil-A

Fast food doesn’t have to mean sacrificing nutrition. Chick-fil-A offers several breakfast items that provide plenty of protein, and with mindful portion sizes, it’s possible to create a filling meal that supports your wellness goals. One of the items Batayneh approved of is the Chick-n-Minis. “While Chick-n-Minis are one of Chick-fil-A’s most popular breakfast items, the sweet yeast rolls increase the carbohydrate content,” she says. “Consider ordering the 4-count and enjoying two for breakfast while saving the remaining two for a snack or another meal.” She adds, “Pairing them with an unsweetened beverage instead of a sugary coffee drink also helps keep the meal more balanced.”

Panera Bread

Panera Bread has expanded its breakfast menu with several wholesome options featuring lean protein, healthy fats, and whole grains. Its customizable sandwiches make it easy to enjoy a nutritious meal whether you’re dining in or grabbing breakfast on the go. Batayneh raves about the Garden Avo & Egg White Sandwich. “Made with scrambled egg whites, aged white cheddar, avocado, tomatoes, and a multigrain bagel flat, this sandwich provides a satisfying combination of lean protein, healthy fats, and whole grains,” she says. “The avocado also adds fiber, helping make the meal more filling.”