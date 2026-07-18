5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Peel-and-Eat Shrimp, According to Diners

Roll up your sleeves and enjoy the freshest, most flavorful shell-on shrimp.

There is nothing like a basic peel-and-eat shrimp dish to truly highlight the quality of fresh shrimp cooked to perfection. Whether boiled, steamed, or sauteed, this shell-on shrimp is an absolute treat, with the shell giving the shrimp an unbeatable tenderness and texture. If you don’t mind getting a little messy for the ultimate delicious shrimp appetizer or meal, this menu item is a must-have: Here are five chains with some of the best peel-and-eat-shrimp platters you can get.

Angry Crab Shack

Diners at Angry Crab Shack can enjoy the EZ Peel & Eat Shrimp: Tender boiled shrimp, chilled and served with fresh lemon and cocktail sauce. “Hands down the best seafood boil I’ve ever had…EVER !!! The freshest seafood options and the shrimp are ez peel and most importantly cleaned (even with the shell on),” one fan said.

Shaggy’s

The Peel-N-Eat Argentine Red Shrimp at Shaggy’s is a fan-favorite menu item. “Best peel and eat shrimp- best view- best service! Wonderful casual vibe and everyone seems to have a great time!” one diner said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

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Diners at Joe’s Crab Shack love the Peel ‘n Eat Shrimp with Old Bay seasoning, served hot or cold. The chain’s seafood boils also have shrimp and are a big hit with diners, even with price increases.

Louisiana Bistreaux Seafood Kitchen

Louisiana Bistreaux Seafood Kitchen has excellent peel-and-eat shrimp on the menu. “Between the 2 of us, we shared a cup of gumbo, peel and eat shrimp and the grilled fish special. More than enough for 2 and we enjoyed our meal,” one diner shared.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has the Shrimper’s Net Catch, which is Peel ‘n’ Eat Shrimp steamed in beer. The Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail is another great choice for shrimp-lovers. “Food was amazing, peel and eat shrimp was bomb.com,” one fan said.