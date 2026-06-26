4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken Pot Pie, According to Chefs

These restaurant chains serve chicken pot pies that chefs recommend.

Few comfort foods are as satisfying as a chicken pot pie. With its flaky crust, creamy filling, and combination of tender chicken and vegetables, it’s the kind of dish that feels both hearty and nostalgic. While homemade versions are obviously the best, plenty of restaurant chains serve chicken pot pies that keep diners coming back for more. From casual dining favorites to homestyle restaurant chains, some versions stand out for their rich fillings, buttery crusts, and generous portions. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share her top chain picks.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The chicken pot pie at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen comes as close to homemade as you can get. “Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has built its reputation on made-from-scratch comfort food, and its chicken pot pie is a standout menu favorite,” says Buchanan. “From its homemade cream sauce and hand-crafted crust, the chicken pot pies are baked in-house and loaded with flavor.”

Mimi’s Cafe

A longtime menu staple, Mimi’s Cafe’s chicken pot pie stands out for its creamy herb sauce, roasted chicken, and flaky golden crust baked fresh to order. “Known for its French-inspired comfort food, Mimi’s Cafe serves a chicken pot pie that stays true to the classic recipe while delivering plenty of hearty flavor,” says Buchanan. “It’s the kind of comforting, stick-to-your-ribs meal that keeps diners coming back.”

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

With a focus on scratch-style American comfort food and an elevated bar-and-grill format, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has created a laid-back casual dining spot where guests can enjoy good food and relax on the patio at their leisure. According to Buchanan, the chicken pot pie is a must-have. “What’s notable about its chicken pot pie is that it leans more ‘scratch kitchen’ than traditional diner style,” Buchanan explains. “The filling is typically made with roasted chicken, carrots, peas, celery, and potatoes in a rich herb gravy, and it’s topped with a buttery, flaky pastry crust that’s baked until deeply golden.” She adds, “It’s also known for being a large, bowl-style portion rather than a tight, compact pie, which gives it a more indulgent, stew-like feel under the crust.”

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

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Few restaurant brands are as closely tied to pot pies as Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery, making it a natural choice for this list. While several locations of the popular chain have permanently closed, there are still over 20 restaurants, mostly in California, that are open and serving their delicious comfort food, such as the Heartland Chicken Pot Pie. “Marie Callender’s has long been associated with pot pies, and the restaurant version follows the same approach,” says Buchanan. “The crust is buttery, and the filling is loaded with chicken and vegetables.”