5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Coleslaw, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving standout coleslaw.

Coleslaw is a side dish that isn’t for everyone, but fans of the tangy salad know it can enhance everything from fried chicken to a rack of ribs or fish and chips. Made primarily from finely shredded raw cabbage, usually mixed with a dressing, coleslaw can be a crunchy, refreshing bite when done right. “A great coleslaw delivers the perfect balance of crisp, fresh vegetables and a flavorful dressing that complements rather than overwhelms the cabbage,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The ideal coleslaw should be cool, crisp, and packed with texture in every bite.” Some restaurants do the dish justice and to highlight the best ones, Chef Dennis shares his top five picks.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s is known for its limited menu, which focuses on chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and Cane’s Sauce. While the coleslaw can often be overlooked, Chef Dennis says it doesn’t disappoint. “The finely chopped cabbage and carrots are coated in a creamy dressing with just enough sweetness and tang, creating a crisp side dish that balances the richness of fried chicken.”

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ’s coleslaw has the right amount of crunch with a slightly sweet flavor that Chef Dennis loves. “The dressing strikes a nice balance between creamy and tangy, making it an excellent companion to smoked brisket, pulled pork, ribs, and other barbecue favorites.”

Famous Dave’s

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You’ll find a few copycat recipes online for Famous Dave’s coleslaw, but the real deal is a go-to for Chef Dennis. “Famous Dave’s Creamy Coleslaw delivers the traditional barbecue-joint experience,” he says. “The crisp cabbage is paired with a rich, slightly sweet dressing that helps cool down the smoky and spicy flavors found throughout the restaurant’s menu, making it a dependable side for any barbecue feast.”

KFC

When it comes to fast-food coleslaw, KFC is the gold standard for many. “KFC’s coleslaw has achieved iconic status for good reason,” says Chef Dennis. “Its finely chopped cabbage and carrots are combined with a sweet, creamy dressing that creates a unique flavor profile many fans have loved for decades.” He adds, “It’s a refreshing contrast to the chain’s crispy fried chicken and one of the most recognizable coleslaws in fast food.”

Culver’s

It’s tempting to order Culver’s crinkle fries as a side because they’re so craveable, but Chef Dennis says not to overlook the coleslaw because it “offers a fresh and well-balanced coleslaw that leans into crisp texture and clean flavors.” He explains, “The combination of crunchy cabbage, carrots, and creamy dressing provides a refreshing side dish that pairs beautifully with the restaurant’s ButterBurgers, chicken sandwiches, and seafood offerings.”