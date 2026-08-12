4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Corn Muffins, According to Diners

Top restaurant spots serving delicious, customer-favorite corn muffins.

There is nothing like freshly-baked corn muffins at a good diner or BBQ spot. These sweet, savory bites are the perfect enhancement to grilled and smoked meats, warm chili, soul food and much more. Lots of independent spots have excellent variations of this crumbly, tasty muffin and of course home recipes cannot be beat, but there are times when cooking is not an option. If you’re in the mood for this down-home staple, many restaurants have corn muffins so delicious diners rave about them: Here are four chains where the corn muffins are worth the trip alone.

Famous Dave’s

Diners love the excellent Corn Bread Muffins at Famous Dave’s. “The mild wings were awesome, and the cornbread muffins were unreal,” one fan said. “The sauces are incredible (Rich & Sassy is my personal favorite), and the sides like mac & cheese and cornbread muffins make the meal complete,” another commented.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s Corn Muffins are so good they sell the mix for diners to make at home. “I ordered roast beef, fried okra, cole slaw, potatoes. The meal also came with cornbread and a biscuit. Everything was flavorful and cooked perfectly,” one fan said.

Black Bear Diner

The Cornbread Muffins at Black Bear Diner are made from scratch every day. “I had a fabulous turkey dinner with cranberry sauce and whipped potatoes with warm cornbread muffins. Absolutely, tasted better than Mother’s home-fixed meal,” one diner raved.

Po’ Folks

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Po’ Folks diners love the cornbread and corn muffins. “Enjoy eating here. Best fried chicken and cornbread around. Never a bad meal,” one fan said.