4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Strawberry Shortcake, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these chains for fresh, flavorful strawberry shortcake.

Strawberry shortcake may be a simple dessert, but the best versions get every element right: juicy strawberries, light whipped cream, and a cake or biscuit that holds everything together without overpowering the fruit. While plenty of restaurants offer the classic treat, a few chains have turned it into a standout menu item. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked Steve Ingber, Executive Chef & Owner, MileHighCook, to share the chain restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake worth ordering. Here are the top four.

Portillo’s

Portillo’s takes a different approach to strawberry shortcake by swapping traditional sponge cake for a buttery biscuit. Chef Steve says that choice makes all the difference. “Portillo’s builds it on a real biscuit instead of the spongy yellow cake most places default to,” he explains. “The biscuit holds up under the berries and cream instead of collapsing, and that contrast is the whole point.”

LongHorn

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LongHorn Steakhouse may be best known for its steaks, but Chef Steve says its strawberry shortcake deserves attention as a memorable finish to the meal. “The strawberry shortcake is a satisfying way to end a steak dinner at LongHorn because it’s sweet without being overly elaborate, and the mix of warm cake, cool whipped cream, and fresh berries creates a classic flavor combination,” says Chef Steve.

The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake may be the restaurant’s signature dessert, but Chef Steve says the fresh strawberry shortcake is an underrated choice for anyone craving something fruity and classic. According to Chef Steve, “The Cheesecake Factory puts a richer, more indulgent spin on the classic dessert while keeping the fresh strawberry flavor front and center.”

Porto’s Bakery & Cafe

Known for its cakes and pastries, Porto’s Bakery & Cafe has earned a devoted following for its Cuban take on strawberry shortcake. While it’s a seasonal item, Chef Steve says its fresh, balanced flavors keep customers coming back. “The combination of fluffy sponge cake, fresh strawberries, and lightly sweetened whipped cream gives the dessert a fresh, homemade feel that has earned it a loyal following,” Chef Steve explains.